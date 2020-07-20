We Found Affordable Duffels, Weekenders And Travel Accessories On Amazon

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

While me might be pumping the brakes on international travel and high-risk areas for a while due to COVID-19, some of us are still looking to break the monotony of quarantine with nearby weekend getaways, road trips and summer rentals with relatives and friends.

And whether it’s for a weekend or a two-week trip, packing can be stressful. Having a reliable travel bag can streamline the packing process and help you stay organized during your trip.

A duffel or weekender bag is perfect for packing a few outfits and essentials, and there are plenty of styles out there with shoe compartments and pass-through pockets. You’ll also want to look into toiletry bags to keep all of your skin care and personal products in one place, as well as a jewelry organizer to keep your necklaces from getting tangled and provide a safe spot for your rings. And last but not least, you’ll want a tech pouch to keep your chargers tidy.

We found plenty of affordable and practical travel bags and accessories on Amazon, ranging from duffels, weekenders and toiletry bags to jewelry and tech organizers.

Take a look: