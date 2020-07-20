Style & Beauty

We Found Affordable Duffels, Weekenders And Travel Accessories On Amazon

There are lots of toiletry bags, dopp kits, jewelry cases, tech pouches and more.

Having a reliable travel bag can streamline the packing process and help you stay organized during your trip.
While me might be pumping the brakes on international travel and high-risk areas for a while due to COVID-19, some of us are still looking to break the monotony of quarantine with nearby weekend getaways, road trips and summer rentals with relatives and friends.

And whether it’s for a weekend or a two-week trip, packing can be stressful. Having a reliable travel bag can streamline the packing process and help you stay organized during your trip.

A duffel or weekender bag is perfect for packing a few outfits and essentials, and there are plenty of styles out there with shoe compartments and pass-through pockets. You’ll also want to look into toiletry bags to keep all of your skin care and personal products in one place, as well as a jewelry organizer to keep your necklaces from getting tangled and provide a safe spot for your rings. And last but not least, you’ll want a tech pouch to keep your chargers tidy.

We found plenty of affordable and practical travel bags and accessories on Amazon, ranging from duffels, weekenders and toiletry bags to jewelry and tech organizers.

Take a look:

A canvas duffel with exterior pockets and a shoe compartment
Find this WoxBox Duffel Bag for $64 on Amazon.
A hanging toiletry bag with four compartments
Find this Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag for $23 on Amazon.
A compact jewelry organizer
Find this Bagsmart Jewelry Organizer Case for $20 on Amazon.
A weekender bag with a bottom compartment for shoes or toiletries
Find this S-Zone Women Canvas Weekender Bag for $42 on Amazon.
A dopp bag with compartments
Find this QS Dopp Kit for $25 on Amazon.
A roll-up tech organizer
Find this ProCase Accessories Bag Organizer for $12 on Amazon.
A durable duffel with a shoe compartment
Find this Jadyn B Large Duffel With Shoe Pocket for $35 on Amazon.
An upright toiletry bag with side compartments
Find this DD Wanderlust Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag for $25 on Amazon.
A tiny trinket box
Find this Vlando Small Travel Jewelry Box for $11 on Amazon.
A canvas tote with a shoe compartment and dopp bag
Find this Oflamn Large Duffle Bag for $44 on Amazon.
A hanging toiletry bag with two compartments
Find this Narwey Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag for $10 on Amazon.
A tablet pouch
Find this BUBM Double Layer Electronics Organizer/Travel Gadget Bag for $17 on Amazon.
A tote with a pass-through pocket so it can attach to your carry-on
Find this Baosha Canvas Travel Weekender Bag for $30 on Amazon.
An upright toiletry bag
Find this Boacay Premium Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag for $22 on Amazon.
A jewelry envelope
Find this Bagsmart Foldable Jewelry Case for $20 on Amazon.
An oversized canvas duffel
Find this S-ZONE Oversized Canvas Genuine Leather Trim Travel Tote for $50 on Amazon.
A dopp case
Find this Travel Toiletry Organizer Bag for $13 on Amazon.
A carrying case for computer accessories
Find this Bagsmart Electronic Cable Organizer Bag for $16 on Amazon.
This large foldable duffel
Find this Canway 65L Travel Duffel Bag for $27 on Amazon.
A slim tech pouch
Find this Bagsmart Universal Cable Organizer for $16 on Amazon.
