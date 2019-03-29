We Got Alex Jones' Deposition Video. It Was A Predictable Disaster For Him.

Enoch: Are you saying that’s part of his broadcast?

Bankston: Yes. It says InfoWars right there on the bottom.

Enoch: Is that part of the same broadcast?

Bankston: Yes. Do you see where it says InfoWars?

Enoch: As long as you’re representing that the video that you’re showing him now with the people walking across was part of the same broadcast ―

Bankston: Okay. First of all ―

Enoch: ― statements.

Bankston: First of all, there’s only going to be one lawyer defending this deposition, Mr. Enoch; and one was already chosen. And, no, Mr. Enoch, there will be one lawyer speaking on the record. There is one lawyer defending the deposition. I am not being tag-teamed by the two of you. And so I would appreciate it if you kept your mouth shut for this deposition and let Mr. Barnes defend the deposition.