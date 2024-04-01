Reviewers Say This Wearable Heating Pad Has Saved Them From All Kinds Of Pain

“Love this thing! Gets hot immediately and has a long charge life. I’m gifting them to any friend with back pain!” — Missie

“This product is amazing for IBS. You can travel with it. It gets really really hot and has a vibrate function that would be great for sore shoulders or something. I just need it for my cranky tummy.” — J Susseman

“If you have any kind of abdominal pain, back pain...heck anywhere pain if you’re creative enough to wrap it so it stays...its a game changer. Thinner than a fanny pack, can’t even see it under a shirt.” — Jessica

“This product is one of the best inventions! I love that I can travel when I’m cramping. I do not have to sit somewhere with my heating pad plugged in anymore. This one is portable and amazing. I highly recommend it!” — Madison Garnes

“The doctor at ER suggested getting one of these instead of a regular heating pad for warm compresses for an ear infection. So now it is a lifesaver - I am using it for back, neck, belly, ears, sciatic nerve pain, or just as a massager... it’s light and tiny; I can wear it under my clothes; even my kitten loves it!” — Irina K.

“I have extremely severe menstrual cramps due to my pcos and have been using a microwaveable heating pad for years. I came across this while just casually searching for something else to help and I ordered it immediately. Not only does this have 3 heat settings, it has 3 vibration settings as well(which help distract from the pain). This gets so hot and it soothes the cramps perfectly. It also has an adjustable stretchy strap so you can discreetly wear to work/school/store/etc I highly recommend this product to anyone with severe cramps that make ... periods horrible for you.” — Lauren Lines