Reviewers Say This Wearable Heating Pad Has Saved Them From All Kinds Of Pain

Whether you deal with gnarly menstrual cramps, stomachaches, back pains or other body aches, this portable, cordless heating pad may be your new best friend. It’s lightweight and discreet, making it easy to wear at home or out and about. You can easily sneak it under a sweater or proudly wear it like a fanny pack for heat and vibration soothing on the go.
In addition to its three adjustable temperatures, this machine offers three massage modes for soothing vibration. The elastic and adjustable waistband measures up to 50 inches, fitting 24- to 57-inch waistlines. The inner side has a soft, velvety surface that the brand says won’t harm your skin, though it recommends wearing a layer of clothing underneath.
The heater has an automatic shut-off feature and will turn off in 30 minutes if it doesn’t sense any movement. But if you’re still digging the heat, you can just turn it back on. Coming in an array of colors, you can grab a portable heating pad that’s neutral and low-key or vibrant and exciting.
While this tool is beloved by people who report experiencing bad menstrual cramps, reviewers who claim to have Crohn’s disease, chronic constipation, back pain or pelvic pain have also found relief from the device. Reviewers said that it’s helped with pain related to chemotherapy, and one even wrote about using it on their forehead during a migraine. A reviewer who described having endometriosis and battling chronic pain for a decade called this device “the best thing I’ve ever used.”
The small tool, which is thin and not bulky on your body, may help to relieve certain types of pain or discomfort. See what some more reviewers had to say, or just click below to grab one for yourself.
“Love this thing! Gets hot immediately and has a long charge life. I’m gifting them to any friend with back pain!” — Missie
“This product is amazing for IBS. You can travel with it. It gets really really hot and has a vibrate function that would be great for sore shoulders or something. I just need it for my cranky tummy.” — J Susseman
“If you have any kind of abdominal pain, back pain...heck anywhere pain if you’re creative enough to wrap it so it stays...its a game changer. Thinner than a fanny pack, can’t even see it under a shirt.” — Jessica
“This product is one of the best inventions! I love that I can travel when I’m cramping. I do not have to sit somewhere with my heating pad plugged in anymore. This one is portable and amazing. I highly recommend it!” — Madison Garnes
“The doctor at ER suggested getting one of these instead of a regular heating pad for warm compresses for an ear infection. So now it is a lifesaver - I am using it for back, neck, belly, ears, sciatic nerve pain, or just as a massager... it’s light and tiny; I can wear it under my clothes; even my kitten loves it!” — Irina K.
“I have extremely severe menstrual cramps due to my pcos and have been using a microwaveable heating pad for years. I came across this while just casually searching for something else to help and I ordered it immediately. Not only does this have 3 heat settings, it has 3 vibration settings as well(which help distract from the pain). This gets so hot and it soothes the cramps perfectly. It also has an adjustable stretchy strap so you can discreetly wear to work/school/store/etc I highly recommend this product to anyone with severe cramps that make ... periods horrible for you.” — Lauren Lines