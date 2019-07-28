WeAreBaltimore Trends As Twitter Stands With Charm City Following Trump Tirade

Twitter users are standing with Baltimore after President Donald Trump disparaged the city as a “rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.”

The hashtag #WeAreBaltimore began trending on the social media platform on Saturday following Trump’s tirade against the city and Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat and chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee. His district includes much of Baltimore.

The president railed against Cummings ― a vocal critic of conditions at migrant detention centers at and near the U.S.-Mexico border ― saying the congressman’s “Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous” than the detention centers. Baltimore, Trump added, is a “very dangerous & filthy place.”

The president doubled down on his criticism of Cummings and the congressman’s hometown on Sunday morning.

Twitter users have been using the #WeAreBaltimore hashtag to share their affection for Baltimore, nicknamed Charm City, and to criticize Trump for his remarks.

“There are lots of kids just like me growing up in Baltimore,” 12-year-old Naomi Wadler tweeted. “They are loved, they are valuable, they are worthy, they have beautiful futures. They won’t be defined by the least amongst us.”

David Simon, a former Baltimore Sun reporter and creator of “The Wire,” the hit TV drama set in Baltimore, lambasted Trump as a “permanent stain on our land.”

“This is a city of good Americans who deserve more than a grifting, hollow and self-absorbed failure of a man as their president,” Simon wrote.

Scroll down to see more #WeAreBaltimore tweets:

#WEAREBALTIMORE and there's a block party today on my southside street. This is a city of good Americans who deserve more than a grifting, hollow and self-absorbed failure of a man as their president. @realDonaldTrump is a permanent stain on our land. pic.twitter.com/sQAeE7pC1p — David Simon (@AoDespair) July 28, 2019

#WeAreBaltimore. There are lots of kids just like me growing up in Baltimore. They are loved, they are valuable, they are worthy, they have beautiful futures. They won’t be defined by the least amongst us. — Naomi Wadler (@NaomiWadler) July 28, 2019

Trump is the biggest rat in America. #WeAreBaltimore pic.twitter.com/5HDwr91Rxa — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 28, 2019

National and local hero, @RepCummings - this is a photo I will always save because it is such a honor to know him. #WeAreBaltimore pic.twitter.com/ifdXkH4FXh — Brooke Lierman (@BELBaltimore) July 27, 2019

#WeAreBaltimore

Yes, Baltimore has a crime problem. We also have wonderful hardworking people of all colors. Here is a picture of my azalea “infestation” in my Baltimore City backyard @realdonaldtrump! pic.twitter.com/o2IVKL9pho — Carolyn Stine (@macaeral) July 28, 2019

"Better to have a few rats than to be one." The good folks of the editorial board at the esteemed @baltimoresun sure know how to take down a racist. https://t.co/nSpbFWSOXv . #WeAreBaltimore @RepCummings — Hisham Melhem (@hisham_melhem) July 28, 2019

Eternally grateful for my daughter’s education @UMDLaw located in the ❤️ of #WeAreBaltimore pic.twitter.com/RWxml15dXj — Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) July 28, 2019

I live in Elijah Cummings’ district - does this look like the kind of place no human would want to live, @realDonaldTrump? #wearebaltimore pic.twitter.com/oE21FNbfdn — 🎼Aleyna Rentz (@aleyna_rentz) July 28, 2019

#WeAreBaltimore figuring out how planets work and working to make science more diverse, equitable and inclusive pic.twitter.com/PID9kAbKPL — Dr./Prof. Sarah Hörst (@PlanetDr) July 28, 2019

My first DC job included covering Baltimore for local TV news. I learned to love the city, it’s people and it’s vibrant neighborhoods. I still do more than 40 years later. #WeareBaltimore — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) July 28, 2019

There’s lots of loveliness here in Baltimore and lots of us who are working hard to help our city and each other. We deserve a President who respects us. #WEAREBALTIMORE pic.twitter.com/VsMdZ9ASoj — Maggie Argent (@MaggieL42703) July 28, 2019

I appreciate #wearebaltimore and I could tell you a million charming things about this city.



But defensively singing its praises feels wrong somehow.



The point is that the President should never speak that way to citizens, no matter how troubled where they live is. Full stop. — Jennifer Mendelsohn 🇺🇸 (@CleverTitleTK) July 28, 2019

My hometown is a beautiful and badass city that is vibrant, thriving and surviving in ways that Donald Trump could never begin to comprehend. I’m so proud to be from Baltimore, Maryland, USA. #WeAreBaltimore pic.twitter.com/O1Kt30M1BD — Graham Bishai (@GrahamBishai) July 28, 2019

Lived in Baltimore most of my life, home of the friendliest and most generous people in the world. Proud of Charm City. #WeAreBaltimore pic.twitter.com/DNeqV976jP — Jen Michalski (@MichalskiJen) July 28, 2019

There should come a point when, collectively, those who have a wide reaching platform ~ must speak out against Trump's egotistical racist bigoted persona.

Thank you, @VictorBlackwell... #WeAreBaltimorepic.twitter.com/ztBXiJpxEL — Ricardo Luke (@Lukericardo) July 28, 2019

An immigrant all the way from a "shithole country" who made "rodent infested mess" city a home.

Proudly #WeAreBaltimore 💜 pic.twitter.com/X2KdO9UKLG — 🐘Mahlet Konjit-Solomon (@MahletKS) July 28, 2019

Baltimore will ALWAYS have a special place in my heart.



My amazing wife Christina & in-laws are natives of Baltimore.



I embraced my call to gospel ministry & was licensed to preach at the New Shiloh Baptist Church of Baltimore.



History, culture, hospitality. #WeAreBaltimore pic.twitter.com/fj4bX7mihg — Mika Edmondson (@mika_edmondson) July 28, 2019

We loved our trip to Baltimore last summer and it was such a great feeling coming upon this beautiful sight. #WeAreBaltimore pic.twitter.com/QOhr5hqpSw — Ladylalaladelilah (@Lalaladelilah) July 28, 2019

My dad was born in Baltimore. My grandfather sold door to door insurance throughout the city. My grandparents lived there until they died.



And at one point tonight, my dad leaned over the banister, looked at me, and said “that’s my hometown he’s talking about.”#WeAreBaltimore — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) July 28, 2019