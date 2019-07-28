WeAreBaltimore Trends As Twitter Stands With Charm City Following Trump Tirade

Twitter users are standing with Baltimore after President Donald Trump disparaged the city as a “rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.”
The hashtag #WeAreBaltimore began trending on the social media platform on Saturday following Trump’s tirade against the city and Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat and chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee. His district includes much of Baltimore.
The president railed against Cummings ― a vocal critic of conditions at migrant detention centers at and near the U.S.-Mexico border ― saying the congressman’s “Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous” than the detention centers. Baltimore, Trump added, is a “very dangerous & filthy place.”
The president doubled down on his criticism of Cummings and the congressman’s hometown on Sunday morning.
Twitter users have been using the #WeAreBaltimore hashtag to share their affection for Baltimore, nicknamed Charm City, and to criticize Trump for his remarks.
“There are lots of kids just like me growing up in Baltimore,” 12-year-old Naomi Wadler tweeted. “They are loved, they are valuable, they are worthy, they have beautiful futures. They won’t be defined by the least amongst us.”
David Simon, a former Baltimore Sun reporter and creator of “The Wire,” the hit TV drama set in Baltimore, lambasted Trump as a “permanent stain on our land.”
“This is a city of good Americans who deserve more than a grifting, hollow and self-absorbed failure of a man as their president,” Simon wrote.
Scroll down to see more #WeAreBaltimore tweets: