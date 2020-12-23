42 Hilarious Tweets About Wearing Sweatpants For All Of 2020

In the age of COVID-19, we’ve had to alter the way we conduct business, work out, eat and more. Perhaps one of the funniest changes has involved what constitutes our daily wardrobes.
The year 2020 has been all about comfy clothes, especially sweatpants. For many of us, “business attire” is now just our cleanest pair of sweats. And thanks to the funny folks on Twitter, we know we’re not alone.
Below, find 42 funny tweets about wearing sweats for all of 2020.
Can we call grey sweats on grey sweats a Covid Tuxedo?— Stephanie Mickus (@smickable) April 8, 2020
Today I wrote "buy winter sweatpants" on my to-do list, in case you're wondering whether quarantine has made me a stranger to myself— andi zeisler (@andizeisler) October 16, 2020
if britney spears can be motivated enough to put black eyeliner all around her eyes every day i can be motivated to change from nighttime sweatpants into daytime sweatpants— Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) April 8, 2020
I think I’ll wear the grey sweatpants today.— Swishergirl (@Swishergirl24) April 16, 2020
By the time this is over, I 100% will have sewn the Pretty In Pink dress out of sweatpants.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) April 18, 2020
Just did laundry and it was all hoodies and sweats 😭😭 what if I just forget how to dress after this— Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) March 28, 2020
I got new sweatpants but they’re high waisted sweatpants so they’re fashion sweatpants— Vision Bored🎄 (@VisionBored1) April 21, 2020
my version of a surprise quarantine album would feature a song called "sweatpants" and the most emotional offering would be a jam about realizing i've run out of popcorn after the grocery store has closed.— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) July 24, 2020
Who’s making fun of owning too many sweatpants now, huh Karen?— Celeste Yvonne (@andwhatamom) April 5, 2020
Walking into the living room with bourbon on your sweatpants is the new going to work with toothpaste on your shirt— Dave Ween (@pittdave13) April 27, 2020
Laundry day... 3 loads of sweatpants.— 〰 Just Linda 〰 (@LindaInDisguise) March 29, 2020
My daughter thinks if she calls them joggers instead of sweatpants it makes them worth $75.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) November 14, 2020
🎵that’s me in the corner. that’s me in my sweatpants, eating my burrito🎵— kimsmas (@KimmyMonte) August 28, 2020
The Met Gala theme is Sweatpants.— Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) May 5, 2020
My sanity, like the drawstring on my sweatpants, is hanging by a thread— Vision Bored🎄 (@VisionBored1) May 3, 2020
“Sweatpants, hair tied, chilling with no make up on, that’s when you’re the prettiest...”— Lilly Singh (@Lilly) March 31, 2020
Well I guess we gonna see now aren’t we? #QuarantineLife
Tee shirt from a community theater production of The Wizard of Oz that cast you as the munchkin mayor when you were in fourth grade, plus homemade cutoff sweatpants with different length legs and flip flops you used to wear in the gym shower? That’s business casual baby— Erin We're Screaming Merry Christmas Again Ryan (@morninggloria) August 23, 2020
I want to see a Who Wore It Better except it’s every human on the planet wearing the same pair of sweatpants they put on 3 weeks ago.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) April 1, 2020
Imagining the cicadas emerging after spending years in the ground, psyched for all that 2020 can be, outfits all chosen and makeup applied. Only to see us in various forms of sweatpants and sweatshirts, listening to music as old as they are in an attempt to find happiness again.— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) August 17, 2020
For the record, I was spending all day in sweatpants and ordering a lot of takeout way before it was cool.— The Dad (@thedad) April 3, 2020
Ask your therapist how they're doing during your video session. Chances are, they're wearing a pair of saggy-knee sweatpants below that smart cardigan.— 🥴steph🥴 (@eff_yeah_steph) April 3, 2020
It’s taken me 46 years, but I finally KNOW I was meant to simply move from sweats to pjs every day.— Emily Volman (@emilyvolman) March 18, 2020
Taking my morning walk in my athleisure sweats. Passed a woman wearing an identical pair of athleisure sweats— 🎄dan-Yulle radford🎄 (@danielleradford) November 25, 2020
Guys... they’re fucking Zubaz
They used the virus to trick us all into buying fucking Zubaz
The confidence of a clothing company trying to sell us anything other than sweatpants. That.— Life at Tiffany’s (@lifeattiffanys) May 8, 2020
The True Heroes of Covid-19:— Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) May 4, 2020
1. All frontline workers
2. Loose sweatpants with an even looser waistband
Every pair of sweats advertised on Instagram is the “softest ever made” and I think that’s pretty special.— Kendra Alvey 👻 (@Kendragarden) October 21, 2020
I've learned that while I have plenty of sweats and bralettes, I'm woefully short on oversized t-shirts and house dresses.— Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) April 28, 2020
My wife was doing laundry and I asked her to include my “weekend sweatpants.” Naturally, she asked more questions, so I explained that I now have “work sweats” for the week and “weekend sweats” that are “less presentable” and I’m pretty sure she finds me less attractive now.— No Idea: Daddy Blog (@byclintedwards) May 2, 2020
Do I want to tuck my shirt into my sweatpants or leave it out?— Life at Tiffany’s (@lifeattiffanys) April 29, 2020
-sartorial choices in quarantine
Is anyone going to tell us when we are supposed to switch from shorts to sweatpants or do we just decide on our own?— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) September 17, 2020
Tomorrow's Easter so I'm going to wear my good sweatpants.— 〰 Just Linda 〰 (@LindaInDisguise) April 12, 2020
Lockdown update: I’ve changed out of my sweatpants and hoodie into a different pair of sweatpants and a different hoodie. Feeling fresh.— Bunmi Laditan (@HonestToddler) April 17, 2020
My wife asked me why I was doing more laundry, and I said “I’m out of clean sweatpants. I need them for work tomorrow.” She made a snide comment, but I didn’t care because I now wear sweatpants to work. So yeah, if there’s a silver lining in this pandemic it’s sweatpants.— No Idea: Daddy Blog (@byclintedwards) March 19, 2020
I’m also wearing head to toe sweats which is something I swore I’d never do, and then COVID happened. So there’s been a lot of changes.— Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) November 3, 2020
It’s Friday night, so I’m taking my quarantine sweatpants game up a notch to quarantine sweatpants with a hole in the butt.— Amy Dillon (@amydillon) March 27, 2020
me in front of my sweatpants drawer getting ready for another day of social distancing pic.twitter.com/QcmJQwv2eO— The Dad (@thedad) March 17, 2020
Optimistically going through my clothes as if the centerpiece to my fall wardrobe isn’t going to be sweatpants.— luke i am your mother (@MommaUnfiltered) August 15, 2020
it’s an interesting time for summer romances because you will shortly see them in gray sweatpants for the first time— Marissa Miller (@Marissa__Miller) September 11, 2020
the zoom call isn’t over until i’ve clicked out of the browser, closed my laptop, exited the room and hannah montana’d myself back into my “pajama sweatpants” from my regular sweatpants— Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) October 19, 2020
When I stood up after a Zoom meeting, and no one saw a lost sock fall out the right leg of my sweatpants, is when I stopped complaining about Zoom meetings.— Just J (@junejuly12) June 25, 2020
My husband’s sweatpants are Our Sweatpants and my sweatpants are My Sweatpants I don’t understand what’s so confusing— Vision Bored🎄 (@VisionBored1) May 19, 2020
if you think i'm going to stop wearing sweatpants when we head back into non-quarantine life you are— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) April 26, 2020
(•_•)
<) ) fucked
/ \
\(•_•)
( (> the
/ \
(•_•)
<) )> hell
/ \
\(•_•)/
( ( up
/ \