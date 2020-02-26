He’s a real wizard of the blizzard.

Justin Hinton, a weekend anchor and reporter for North Carolina ABC affiliate WLOS, hit the streets in Madison County last week to report on the season’s first significant snowfall. But there was something more unusual than snow in the footage.

Hinton accidentally activated Facebook’s “mystery mask” filter.

“The photog I was working with said something about the screen having weird faces,” Hinton wrote later. “He didn’t elaborate, so I said it would probably go away. Needless to say, it did not go away.”

The result:

“If you can’t laugh at yourself, what’s the point of laughter?” he wrote. “I hope you enjoyed the snow day, and remember to smile and laugh!”