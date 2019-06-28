Wedding Beauty Essentials To Look Your Best (As A Guest)

Yahoo Lifestyle’s shopping team is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Wedding season is officially here. And if you’re spending your summer attending back-to-back weddings, a well-packed beauty bag is essential. Whether you’re going to a beachside wedding or a black tie affair, you’re going to be in lots of photos, so naturally, you want to look your best.

Regardless of your outfit choice, you can easily complement the look with gorgeous makeup and chic hair using just a few products. And the best part is, some of the best long-wear makeup and hair-boosting products don’t cost a small fortune. From a flattering rose lipstick you can wear with anything to a curl-enhancing cream that adds bounce and shine to your natural strands, we rounded up all the beauty essentials you’ll need this wedding season.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer

It all starts with a hydrating concealer to cover blemishes and brighten the under-eye area so that you can look camera-ready. This one is made with goji berry and haloxyl, which work together to reduce dark circles and boost circulation in the area.

L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise

There’s a reason thousands of drugstore shoppers swear by this volume-boosting mascara: Its 200-plus bristles catch every last lash from root to tip, delivering full, fluttery lashes in just one coat.

SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie

If you have natural curls, this is the one product you’ll need to moisturize strands, add body and control frizz. The all-in one curl-enhancing cream really does it all without weighing down your hair.

Beachwaver Ceramic Rotating 1.25-inch Curling Iron

If you’re looking to amp up your ‘do for the festivities, this rotating hair curler is your answer. The dual-voltage tool does all the work for you, delivering salon-worthy curls and beach waves in record time. It’s totally foolproof!

Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray

Whether you need to revive third-day hair or want to add tousled volume, a few sprays of this texture spray will do the trick. The argan oil-infused formula adds body and texture while helping keep your style in place.

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 Lipstick in In Love With Olivia

You can never go wrong with a flattering rose shade of lipstick. This neutral-pink is packed with pigment for a gorgeous, lit-from-within glow and its formula will keep lips hydrated all night long.

MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Makeup Setting Spray

The secret to great makeup is this holy grail spray from MAC Cosmetics. The longtime favorite among makeup artists sets makeup, refreshes skin and ensures your makeup stays put no matter how long you’re on the dance floor.

Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in Fairy Tailor

Top off your outfit with the perfect accessory: A flawless manicure. This sheer shade from Essie’s long-lasting Gel Couture line is the perfect neutral to match any outfit.

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes

When the party ends and you’re ready for bed, reach for one of these ultra-soft cleansing wipes to remove any trace of makeup, including stubborn waterproof mascara.

