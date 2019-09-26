Wedding Photoshoot Disrupted By Monstrous Photo Bomber

A couple in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, scored an original wedding photo over the weekend.

Bride Sarina Thompson and groom Cory Brewer were enjoying their wedding photoshoot in an outdoor venue near the Great Smoky Mountains when their photographer Leah McMahan noticed a large black bear in the background of the shot:

McMahan told HuffPost they moved away to finish the shoot, but the bear then proceeded to walk down the aisle. She said she wasn’t afraid at all until it began making a “huffing” noise and heading in her direction.

“At this point, I am beyond scared lol. He jacked my heart rate up to Jesus,” McMahan said.

“Anyway, it was probably the most adventurous photo session I have done,” she added.

McMahan shared a series of images of her “wedding shoot” on Facebook, calling the uninvited guest a “monsterous [sic] photo bomber.”