Some wedding dress codes are fairly straightforward, like cocktail or black tie. Others are decidedly less so — think “fancy ranch,” “California chic” or “garden attire.”
After attending bridal showers, buying gifts and booking flights, the last thing a wedding guest wants to do is decipher a confounding description of the preferred attire for the big day.
In the midst of all the sartorial confusion, at least there’s room for humor. We’ve rounded up 25 funny tweets about wedding dress codes.
when the wedding invite dress code is "chic cocktail casual" pic.twitter.com/pR66tDsu03— derek guy (@dieworkwear) August 4, 2020
The dress code for the wedding I'm attending this weekend is "garden attire" and I'm confused if that means florals or crocs or what.— Minou Clark (@MinouClark) September 17, 2019
When your friend's wedding dress code is "festive cocktail" and you're struggling not to be a troll... pic.twitter.com/f4te2hkbT7— Skyla (@skylatron) March 8, 2022
me planning a wedding: dress code is warm and nice but not TOO formal but don't be weird about it, like nice jeans or more like- don't overdo it or buy anything just for this like it's chill if y-— Say Yes to the Mess (@LaCroixMinoyHoy) November 6, 2021
wedding planner: i cannot work with this and we are out of room on the invite
People wildin when they describe their anticipated wedding guest attire.... they are like “dressy beach casual black tie” pic.twitter.com/7VTSKnUj5n— juju (@juleeuh721) May 2, 2020
WTF is dressy-casual western-themed wedding attire???— Mary Peters (@MaryMaryQ3) August 17, 2016
looking back on my search history is a real trip pic.twitter.com/j857Dwf4ld— Andrew Taylor 🦦 (@andytaylore) April 8, 2020
Just got invited to a wedding whose attire specifications are "tropical chic beach elegant," and no. Just no.— OrangeSage (@OrangeSageMIA) March 22, 2022
when the wedding dress code is "smart casual" pic.twitter.com/jVJePlfNVg— je (@TheAttack5) September 22, 2021
Going to a wedding with a dressy casual dress code so I guess I’m wearing silk pajamas— Adam (@adamgreattweet) April 24, 2021
if i ever get married i think i will make everyone wear crocs to the wedding. dress code: croctail attire— Montana Denton (@montana_denton) August 6, 2020
My brother-in-law’s wedding dress code is “black tie or Met Gala gown preferred” and I am going to have SO much fun figuring out which outfit comes right up to the line of “too much” but does not cross it pic.twitter.com/bxNduYbd4Q— jaclyn (@j_n_foster) February 17, 2020
If wedding attire is "yachty chic" is one contractually obligated to wear a nautical themed pashmina afghan?— Emily Wilson (@emwilsonwriter) August 14, 2018
My friend's wedding dress code is 'dressy casual'. That means necktie and sweatpants, right? Never mind don't tell me I'm already in the car— Andrew O. (@TheOrvedahl) September 23, 2019
I love to try to figure out what "cocktail attire" means for a wedding by doing a web search that brings up contradictory information from sites with names like The Proper Knob and Natty Dipshit.— David Roth (@david_j_roth) September 27, 2019
What they said: our wedding dress code is fashion forward!— Chris Calogero (@RealChrisCal) September 25, 2021
What I heard: Teamster but make it fashion. pic.twitter.com/VFGOkPzTbf
gonna make my wedding dress code health goth formal— bettina (@bettinamak) June 29, 2019
A fun to mess with your closest 175 friends and family is by putting a nonsensical dress code on your wedding invitations. Try “small town newspaper chic” or “landlocked destination whimsy” or “family recipe green tie” and see what they dream up!— NYTimes Vows (@NYTvows) July 16, 2019
Y’all I need help…— lovee (@xx__tasty) August 17, 2021
I’m going to a farm wedding the end of September.
Attire: Festive Cocktail and or Farm Fancy
What the hell do I wear?
me when i'm told the dresscode is 'dressy-casual' pic.twitter.com/P1RNubGUlu— The Society (@thesociety) June 25, 2019
On Wedding Planning FB group - somebody has said their wedding dress code for guests is strictly black & grey only. I can't think of anything more miserable looking. I would be gutted if my wedding looked like a funeral.— Lindsay Ketcher 🇺🇦 (@linzisueboo) August 1, 2021
When you wear a cocktail dress to a wedding because the invite says “cocktail attire” but you arrive and find out they changed it to “beachy casual.”— Caroline (@pricecaroline) August 28, 2021
My wedding dress code shall be business bohemian— Jenn/FairestRunOfAll (@FairestRunOfAll) July 8, 2019
Summer wedding in TX and the dress code is garden chic/cocktail attire, so I go garden chic or cocktail attire??!????— gabriella is 2ND ROUND NYC MIDNIGHT CHALLENGE (@gabriellatutino) April 21, 2022
I was invited to a wedding with “smart casual” attire. Now I’ll be spending three weeks figuring out what the hell that means.— A Mild and Lazy Guy (@steve_71) July 9, 2021