24 Wedding Guest Dresses Under $30 That You Can Wear Practically Anywhere

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
An elegant belted bodycon dress that will dazzle your date
Available in XS–5XL and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"This dress was my last-minute purchase for my nephew's wedding. Everything about it was perfect. The compliments I received the entire night were amazing. Will definitely try another color. I loved it." — Soledad/Fidel
A long slip gown because everyone needs an LBD in their closet
Available in sizes XS–XXL and eight colors.
Promising review:
"Can be dressy or casual. So cute so many different ways. All by itself is very classy. But, have some fun with nice blazers, denim jackets, little cardigans. Dozens of ways to wear it. I wore it for a graduation and party afterward. Lots of compliments." — lvfshn
A versatile spaghetti strap dress that you can wear to a wedding or the park
Available in sizes XL–4X and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"It fits like a glove and the ruching is perfect
! The material is silky and very stretchy. It seems like good quality thus far." — Amazon customer
A draped dress which you'll wear so often, it'll become your signature look
Available in sizes in XS–XXL and three colors.
Promising review:
"Love this dress! It’s very vivid in person." — Anonymous
A halter sundress for a comfortable day look that you can take into the night
Available in sizes S–XL and 43 colors.
Promising review
: "This dress was PERFECT. Wore it to a wedding and it was the best fit, fabric was breathable and great vibrant color. Best price and I will be ordering another color soon!" — mrsjlmostek
A tube top dress which is guaranteed to make you look like a celebrity
Available in sizes S–XXL and 16 colors.
Promising review:
"I am a plus-size woman and I love tube tops and tube dresses so much. Usually the problem I run into is that the elastic begins to loosen after a few wears and washes and it’s no longer tight around the breast and back area or they’re too big, not true to size. I ordered three colors (black, orange and green) and all three fit so perfectly. Super great for hot days because the material is a perfect thin. The length was perfect too, truthfully can’t find a con in these dresses. For sure plan on buying more colors!" — Ma Addict
A midi dress that will make people think you are a VIP guest
Available in sizes in 0–14.
A puffy sleeved midi dress which will have kids at Disneyland thinking you're one of the princesses
Available in sizes S–XL and 22 colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"LOVE this dress! It’s so beautifu
l. I got it in white, and it is see-through on the chest area but nothing that a bandeau or strapless bralette can't fix! Going to order it in blue and green next!" — MrsRodarte
An off-the-shoulder wrap midi bodycon dress to give you a killer silhouette
Available in sizes 2–14 and 13 colors.
A shift dress with tassels on the back
Available in sizes 12–22 and two colors.
A ruffled polka dot midi dress which will totally give you cottagecore vibes
Available in sizes S–XL and 17 colors.
Promising review:
"Absolutely obsessed with this dress as is everyone else. I had so many requests to know where I got it from! Super comfy and the tie straps make it easy to adjust to your comfort. I was able to hide my bra straps under the dress straps. This dress is not see-through at all which is a plus! The bust area is stretchy so perfect for the bustier ladies! I’m thinking about ordering more colors!" — Marisa Delgado
A floral wrap dress that is perfect for anyone who is obsessed with flowers
Available in sizes 4–22 and in 26 prints.
Promising review:
"I searched through about 300 cocktail dress with long sleeves options before finding this gem! The material is great — it stands up to wrinkles/long car rides and doesn’t cling at all. The cut is (really) low so I got some skin/fabric tape
to close it up." — Amazon customer
A satin cowl neck dress for a cocktail party or a night out on the town
Available in sizes XS–XL and 20 colors.
Promising review:
"This is the perfect dress! I gave it five stars, because I am impressed. I didn't think it was going to be this gorgeous for that price. It fits beautiful, it's stretchy so that makes it fit better, and it's elegant. You can wear for weddings, parties, etc. I recommend it 100%." — YNunez
An adorable off-the-shoulder dress that will make you look like the eternal flower girl
Available in sizes 12–26.
A bodycon midi dress you can dress up or down
Available in sizes S–XL and nine colors.
Promising review:
"I was actually pretty pleasantly surprised with how great this dress was! The inside feels like fleece which I loved! I was expecting the material to be thinner for the price but it was thick and felt amazing. I definitely recommend for a last-minute date night outfit! P.S. I never leave reviews but I was just so pleased with this dress." — Katie Miller
A halter maxi dress which looks like a formal outfit but feels like a casual one
Available in sizes XS–XL in two colors.
An asymmetrical snake print dress that's edgy but chic
Available in sizes S–XL and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this dress. I bought it thinking I may not like the way it fits after a long search for a fashionable black dress; but as soon as I tried it on decided this was the dress and stopped looking! Glad I bought it in two colors. The material is thick so it helps with holding you together." — Ana M. Anderson
A sleeveless cotton dress with a casual fit that's effortlessly stylish
Available in sizes S–XXL and 27 colors.
Promising review:
"I. LOVE. This. Dress! I bought this for a very important wedding. Unfortunately, I was in the process of moving and realized too late that everything I owned besides my scrubs was in storage. I didn't expect much for the price, but figured it could be perfect, and if not then I wasn't out much more than $20! I was not let down! Not only did this dress arrive in two days, it came in ready-to-wear condition. It fit perfectly and looked amazing. I got compliments all night long!" — Amazon customer
An off-the-shoulder mini dress that you'll want to live in
Available in sizes S–XXL.
Promising review
: "I’m in love with this dress! It just looks so pretty. I always check reviews prior to ordering anything and that’s why I feel it’s important to give my feedback in order to help others. It’s a very nice, soft fabric and a very well made dress. The pictures don’t even do justice as to how nicely this dress fits, I love it!" — Yolis
A mini wrap dress with a ruffled hem and a belted waist
Available in sizes S–XXL and 10 colors.
Promising review:
"This dress is perfection. I typically have issues with them being too short (especially in the back) but this dress is perfect. The material is great quality and it fits like a glove. I ordered the large for length but I could've got away with a medium. The straps are adjustable which is great. I never wear red but I'll probably buy that one too just because I love this one so much!" — AS
A V-neck polka dot dress which is a must-have item
Available in sizes S–XXL and 26 colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"This dress is exactly what I was looking for! Very flattering fit, and super comfy because it can be adjusted depending on how tight you tie it. The sleeves and the length are both very flattering. When I wore this dress, multiple people asked me where I got it from. Amazing find for the price!" — kat9315
An A-line cocktail dress with pockets
Available in sizes S–XXL and 11 colors.
Promising review:
“I am in love with this dress. I found this dress and liked the silhouette and prayed it would look good and I was not disappointed. This runs true to size. It's flirty, and comfortable, the waist hits me just right and IT HAS POCKETS. Delightful surprise, since it didn't register with me until it arrived and I put it on. The material is soft and flowy, but not see-through at all. Since I got the black with white lilies print and ruffle sleeve dress, and it fits and looks so good, I am going to order some of the other prints without the ruffle sleeve for work. This is very easy to dress this look up or down. Don't hesitate. Get this!" — Melody
A gingham pencil dress that shows you mean business
Available in sizes L–5X and 15 colors.
Promising review:
"This is one of my absolute favorite work dresses of all time! I feel like Joan from Mad Men
every time I wear it. I get compliments every time. This dress looks even better with a skinny belt to define your natural waistline, and the mock turtleneck collar is a classy detail that pulls it all together. It's comfortable, lightweight and breathable, while still being opaque and good quality. Oh, and it doesn't wrinkle!" — Rebecca
A loose chiffon dress that's a light and airy number
Available in sizes S–3XL and 11 colors.
Promising review:
"I ordered this with low expectations and boy was I surprised! It is beautiful! I wore it on our recent vacation to Kauai and felt great in it! I also received so many compliments, it is one of my favorite 'dress up' items in my closet." — Kindle customer