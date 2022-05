24 Wedding Guest Dresses Under $30 That You Can Wear Practically Anywhere

An A-line cocktail dress with pockets

Available in sizes S–XXL and 11 colors.“I am in love with this dress. I found this dress and liked the silhouette and prayed it would look good and I was not disappointed. This runs true to size. It's flirty, and comfortable, the waist hits me just right and IT HAS POCKETS. Delightful surprise, since it didn't register with me until it arrived and I put it on. The material is soft and flowy, but not see-through at all. Since I got the black with white lilies print and ruffle sleeve dress, and it fits and looks so good, I am going to order some of the other prints without the ruffle sleeve for work. This is very easy to dress this look up or down. Don't hesitate. Get this!" — Melody