Wedding season is underway and the clock is ticking to nail down an outfit — whether you’re a gown, cocktail dress, jumpsuit or matching-set kind of person. And nothing makes or breaks a look quite like your choice of shoe. Your footwear has to complement your look while remaining relevant to the location and dress code, plus be comfortable enough to dance in until the wee hours of the morning.

We tapped a couple of experts for professional guidance on the matter. Stylist James Bianca believes the ideal wedding sandal is one that marries both beauty and comfort. Shawna Ferguson, a stylist and costume designer, said your choice of footwear should “be a cut above your go-to sandals that you throw on for brunch or to run errands, but should not be so eye-catching as to distract from the real focus of the event.”

While both of our experts shared that either flat or heel sandals are completely appropriate for casual or semi-formal weddings, Bianca personally prefers heels over flats for their ability to elongate the leg and elevate your overall wedding guest look. That said, they both strongly cautioned against stiletto heels — block, wedge or platform heels are definitely the way to go. Bianca also recommended finding a shoe that can be securely strapped into place, further stabilizing your foot so you can dance the night away safely and comfortably.

Ferguson mentioned that neutrals and natural-fiber designs work beautifully for more casual daytime weddings while minimal strappy sandals can be dressed up for evening events. If you prefer a more eye-catching vibe, she said, “sculptural heel details can be more playful than a standard platform.”

If you’re still at a loss, Bianca pointed out that you can always just go with a metallic. “Gold and silver can act as neutral and gives you more value because you can style it with other looks throughout wedding season and beyond.”

Below, we rounded up a selection of wedding guest sandals per our experts’ recommendations. They come in a wide variety of styles so you can be sure to find the one that best fits your personal aesthetic and be able to enjoy them time and time again. Best of all, each of these beauties is under $200, so you don’t have to worry about yet another crushing wedding season investment.

