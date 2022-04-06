Shopping

Stylish Wedding Pantsuits For Women And Nonbinary People

It's not all about cocktail dresses! Here are fun two-piece suits for women that can be worn together or separate.

A watercolor blazer and watercolor pants from River Island, hot pink blazer and hot pink pants from Fashion To Figure and a yellow blazer and pants from Banana Republic. data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="624c440be4b0981745063995" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383276/5554?subId1=suitsweddingwomennb-griffinwynne-040522-624c440be4b0981745063995&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbananarepublic.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D813840012%26cid%3D1153428%26pcid%3D5013%26vid%3D1%26nav%3Dmeganav%253AWomen%253AWomen%2527s%2520Clothing%253ASuits%23pdp-page-content" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="5">pants</a> from Banana Republic.
As the weather gets warmer and wedding season kicks into full gear, it’s time to start thinking about what you’ll be wearing.

If you’re not into dresses or skirts, you may be looking for some fun two-piece suits to wear to formal events No matter who you are, suits are an effortlessly cool style staple. They make you look refined and put together if you’re sleep-deprived from travel and slightly unhappy to be at yet another summer wedding. Most of all, however, suits are versatile. You can wear them again and again, styling them with different tops and accessories, creating totally new looks from the same pieces. You can even break up the blazer and pants to create multiple outfit options.

However, much like online shopping for bathing suits, finding a women’s two-piece suit can be a difficult task. Often the pieces are sold separately, sending you on a wild online goose chase trying to pull together a whole look. And even when you find both pieces, often the colors or sizes don’t line up.

To make this process easier, we’ve rounded up a bunch of stylish suits, in a variety of colors, styles and prices, linking the tops and bottoms, which, at the time of publication, come in both the colors and patterns pictured.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
River Island
A cool suit with a watercolor pattern that's artsy but tailored
Both the blazer and pants come in sizes 2-14.
Get the blazer from River Island for $121.Get the pants from River Island for $74.
2
J.Crew
A stretch linen suit in muted tones that's perfect for warm weather
The blazer comes in four colors in sizes 00-24, with petite and tall options. The pants come in seven colors in sizes 00-24, with petite and tall options. Pictured is the colorway "gentle sea."
Get the blazer from J.Crew for $188.Get the pants from J.Crew for $110.
3
J.Crew
A floral suit in peachy tones that's ready for a garden party
The blazer comes in four colors in 00-24. The pants come in seven colors in sizes 00-24, with petite and tall options. Pictured is the shade "palest peach."
Get the blazer from J.Crew for $248.Get the pants from J.Crew for $168.
4
Banana Republic
A double-breasted linen suit that's breezy but refined
Both the blazer and pants come in five colors from 0-20 with petite and tall options. Pictured is the shade "yellow umbrella."
Get the blazer from Banana Republic for $230.Get the pants from Banana Republic for $120.
5
Eloquii
A two-tone suit in pink and brown to make a statement
Both the blazer and pants come in sizes 14-28.
Get the blazer from Eloquii for $134.95.Get the pants from Eloquii for $99.95.
6
Banana Republic
A structured suit in jewel tones that's ready for business
The blazer comes in seven colors and size 0-20; the pants come in five colors and size 0-20. Pictured is "voltage blue."
Get the blazer from Banana Republic from $134.99.Get the pants from Banana Republic from $149.
7
Scotch & Soda
A palm-print suit for a vacation vibe
The blazer and pants both come in XS-XL.
Get the blazer from Scotch & Soda for $178.Get the pants from Scotch & Soda for $158.
8
Scotch & Soda
A tiger-print suit for some fierce flair
The blazer and pants come in XS-XL.
Get the blazer from Scotch & Soda for $168.Get the pants from Scotch & Soda for $138.
9
Boohoo
A corset-detailed blazer suit with split-leg bottoms for extra drama
The blazer and pants come in pink and black and in sizes 4-12.
Get the blazer from Boohoo for $34.Get the pants from Boohoo for $55.
10
Everlane
An '80s-style oversized suit with pleated pants for a retro vibe
The blazer comes in three colors in 00-20. The pants come in four colors in 00-20, with a shorter inseam option.
Get the blazer from Everlane for $175.Get the pants from Everlane for $118.
11
Fashion To Figure
A double-button blazer in hot pink that's a total show stopper
The blazer and pants come in XL-4XL.
Get the blazer from Fashion To Figure for $99.95.Get the blazer from Fashion To Figure for $69.95.
12
ASOS
A fitted and fun green pleather suit with wide-legged pants
The blazer and pants come in sizes 0-14.
Get the blazer from ASOS for $130.Get the pants from ASOS for $86.
A flowy floral romper that looks like a mini dress from afar, but is way more comfortable.

