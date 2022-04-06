1
A cool suit with a watercolor pattern that's artsy but tailored
2
A stretch linen suit in muted tones that's perfect for warm weather
3
A floral suit in peachy tones that's ready for a garden party
4
A double-breasted linen suit that's breezy but refined
5
A two-tone suit in pink and brown to make a statement
6
A structured suit in jewel tones that's ready for business
7
A palm-print suit for a vacation vibe
8
A tiger-print suit for some fierce flair
9
A corset-detailed blazer suit with split-leg bottoms for extra drama
10
An '80s-style oversized suit with pleated pants for a retro vibe
11
A double-button blazer in hot pink that's a total show stopper
12
A fitted and fun green pleather suit with wide-legged pants