33 Striking Photos That Show How Weddings Have Changed During COVID-19

The pandemic has changed the way we celebrate milestones like birthdays, graduations, baby showers and, of course, weddings.

Fearless Photographers — a website dedicated to showcasing the best wedding imagery from around the world — asked their community of photographers to share their coronavirus-era wedding pictures. The Fearless team compiled the best of those submissions into a new collection.

Among the photos are now-familiar sights like face masks, hand sanitizer, plexiglass dividers, elbow bumps, drive-by celebrations and laptops streaming the festivities — adjustments made with the health and safety of the couples, their loved ones and vendors in mind.

And while these details are specific to this moment in time, the joy, connection and raw emotion in the images are timeless.

“In these photos, we see not only an acknowledgement of tough times but also an affirmation that we can find love and happiness in small things, that we can seek comfort in preserving our traditions, and that we have the strength within us to get through it all together,” a blog post accompanying the photos reads.