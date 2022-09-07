Relationships

Hilarious Tweets About Wedding Registries

"I believe in salary transparency in the workplace and also at the top of your wedding registry."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

From drunken toasts to baffling dress codes, weddings provide ample opportunities for humor ― or at least for funny tweets.

This is especially true when it comes to the registry. If you’ve gone to your fair share of weddings, odds are you’ve also spent more time than you’d like to admit scrolling through endless lists of kitchen gadgets, linens and other home goods, trying to find something in your price range that doesn’t feel weird to give as a gift.

And if you were ever feeling a little petty, you likely had an internal commentary of judgment running through your brain as you scoped out the happy couple’s choices. You’re not alone; here are 22 hilarious and savage tweets about wedding registries.

