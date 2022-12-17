What's Hot

'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega Can't Help But Gush Over Making Horror Films

Ortega praised the genre after "The Tonight Show" host brought up her appearance in a teaser trailer for "Scream VI."
Ben Blanchet

Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega opened up about her love for horror films during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Friday.

Ortega, whose take on the iconic Addams Family character is part of the second-most watched English-language show in Netflix history, praised the genre after “The Tonight Show” host brought up her appearance in a recent teaser trailer for “Scream VI.”

The actor, who previously starred in the slasher films “Scream” and film “X” earlier this year, reflected on the fun she has making horror movies.

“I love horror films, I don’t know what it is about having blood thrown on your face and running around screaming bloody murder,” Ortega said.

“But it really is so therapeutic, so much fun, everyone who works on horror sets loves horror, people do special effects because they grew up loving gore.”

Ortega said the best part about making “Scream” films is the “family”-like nature of the cast and crew.

But relationship between the cast and crew, she said, has left an impact on their reactions to otherwise horrifying elements from the films.

“We can never take anything seriously,” she said.

“So Ghostface could literally be in the middle of their monologue and we’re having to restart takes because we’re laughing so hard.”

You can watch more from Ortega’s interview, including her memories of filming the dance scene in “Wednesday,” below.

