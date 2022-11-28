“Wednesday” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The coming-of-age horror comedy is the latest installment in the iconic “Addams Family” franchise. Jenna Ortega stars as the titular daughter, with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as her parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the films “The Addams Family” and “Addams Family Values” in the ’90s, has a small role in the Netflix series.

In second place is the German thriller “1899,” which follows passengers on a ship bound for the U.S. at the turn of the 20th century. The transatlantic voyage takes a mysterious turn when they encounter an abandoned vessel in the ocean.

Another trending show of the moment is the South African teen drama “Blood & Water.” The third season premiered on Nov. 25 and continues the story of a Cape Town high schooler working to uncover the secrets of her sister’s disappearance.

The nature docuseries “Our Universe” made the ranking as well. Morgan Freeman narrates the six-episode show, which debuted on Nov. 22.

