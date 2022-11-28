Home & Living
NetflixstreamlineJenna Ortegawednesdayblood & water

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Wednesday'

A German thriller and a nature docuseries are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Wednesday” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The coming-of-age horror comedy is the latest installment in the iconic “Addams Family” franchise. Jenna Ortega stars as the titular daughter, with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as her parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the films “The Addams Family” and “Addams Family Values” in the ’90s, has a small role in the Netflix series.

In second place is the German thriller “1899,” which follows passengers on a ship bound for the U.S. at the turn of the 20th century. The transatlantic voyage takes a mysterious turn when they encounter an abandoned vessel in the ocean.

"Wednesday" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Wednesday" on Netflix.

Another trending show of the moment is the South African teen drama “Blood & Water.” The third season premiered on Nov. 25 and continues the story of a Cape Town high schooler working to uncover the secrets of her sister’s disappearance.

The nature docuseries “Our Universe” made the ranking as well. Morgan Freeman narrates the six-episode show, which debuted on Nov. 22.

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Our Universe” (Netflix)

9. “Love Island”

8. “Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” (Netflix)

7. “The Unbroken Voice” (Netflix)

6. “Manifest” (Netflix)

5. “Blood & Water” (Netflix)

4. “The Crown” (Netflix)

3. “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

2. “1899” (Netflix)

1. “Wednesday” (Netflix)

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Can Head & Shoulders Really Clear Up Acne? Derms Warn About The TikTok Trend

Food & Drink

If You Drink Your Gingerbread Latte First Thing In The Morning, Read This First

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

‘Junk Sleep’ Could Explain Why You’re Tired After A Full Night’s Rest

Relationships

Twitter May Be A Hopeless Place, But These People Found Their Spouses On It

Shopping

All The Best Black Friday Fitness Deals On Apparel, Machines, and Tech

Shopping

42 Of The Best Toys And Games To Buy This Black Friday

Shopping

39 Gifts To Buy On Amazon This Black Friday

Shopping

44 TikTok Products That Are Worth The Hype And On Sale This Black Friday

Shopping

17 Great Parenting Deals From Target’s Black Friday Sale Event

Shopping

Don't Miss These Huge Deals On Popular Sex Toys For Black Friday

Shopping

Save Up To 50% At Sephora's Black Friday Beauty Sale

Wellness

More And More People Are 'Kidulting.' Maybe You Should, Too.

Food & Drink

FYI, We've All Been Making Mashed Potatoes Wrong. Here Are 5 Game-Changing Tips.

Shopping

These Are The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals

Relationships

7 Boundaries Adult Children Should Consider Setting With Their Parents

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Style & Beauty

The Worst Haircut I Ever Got, According To 8 Brave Souls

Shopping

The Coolest and Most Comfortable Footwear on Sale For Cyber Monday

Shopping

All The Best Black Friday Sales On Expensive Baby Gear

Shopping

The Over-The-Counter Period Cramp Remedies That OB-GYNs Recommend

Parenting

What Is 'Breast Milk Storage Capacity,' And Can I Increase Mine?

Shopping

Upgrade Your Fall Power Walks With A Set Of Ankle Weights

Shopping

The Best Breast Pumps For Every Feeding Need

Work/Life

Acne Is Still Seen As Unprofessional In The Workplace. That Needs To Change.

Parenting

How To Wean From Breastfeeding, According To Lactation Experts

Shopping

19 Semi-Embarrassing Products You Can Buy Online So You Don't Have To Go To A Store And Face A Cashier

Style & Beauty

Trans Women Describe The 'Gender Euphoria' Of Finally Getting Breast Implants

Parenting

A Big Myth About Skin Care Products For Kids

Wellness

It's OK Not To Have Hobbies

Parenting

These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In England And Wales

Shopping

Must-Have Halloween Decor From Amazon That's All Under $25

Shopping

The Best Bras And Recovery Items For Mastectomies

Shopping

41 Cleaning Basics It's About Time You Learned

Shopping

This Oversized Block Of Fancy-Seeming French Hand Soap Is Just $15 On Amazon

Parenting

'Basically No One Believed Her': How We're Failing Girls With ADHD

Home & Living

This Emotional Memoir Adaptation Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

This Is The One Thing You Need To Protect Your Leather Goods From Inclement Weather This Fall