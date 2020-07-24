The Rise Of The CannaSexual: Could This New Movement Spark Your Sex Life?

The first time Ashley Manta got stoned specifically to have sex, it changed everything.

“I came so hard, like repeatedly, and afterward I just hugged [my boyfriend] and cuddled up in his arms and just felt full-on blissed-out all over my body,” she told me during an interview for D Is For Desire, HuffPost’s love and sex podcast. “I was like, ‘There is something to this.’”

But it wasn’t just Ashley’s sex life that changed. Exploring the mindful and deliberate use of cannabis during sex led her to coin the term “CannaSexual” and launched her new career leading workshops teaching others about the joys and wonders of embarking on sexy, weed-fueled choose-your-own adventures in the bedroom (or anywhere else).

For this episode of D Is For Desire, I chatted with Ashley about why combining cannabis and sex can be so revolutionary, what folks can expect if they sign up for one of her workshops and a few do’s and don’ts for experiencing the ultimate sex high. I also spoke with Dr. Becky Lynn, an OBGYN, who is doing groundbreaking research into the ways cannabis may affect women’s bodies and sexuality and why living the CannaSexual life seems to be so rewarding for some people:

“D Is For Desire” is produced and edited by Nick Offenberg, Sara Patterson, Becca DeGregorio and Noah Michelson, who also hosts the podcast. If you have a question or a comment about the show or a suggestion for an episode, email us at desire@huffpost.com.

