Colin Jost Hits Trump With Wicked Observation Over His Biden 'Cocaine' Talk

“Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost mocked former President Donald Trump for baselessly insinuating that President Joe Biden used cocaine during his State of the Union address last month.
The presumptive GOP presidential nominee, in a recent interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, suggested without evidence that Biden used the drug after he brought up cocaine discovered at the White House last year (the Secret Service didn’t find a suspect following an investigation).
Jost pointed to Trump’s description of Biden being “all jacked up at the beginning” of his SOTU address and that “by the end, he was fading fast.”
“Huh? It almost sounds like Donald Trump knows exactly what it feels like to be on cocaine. You know, at the beginning, you got a lot of energy,” quipped Jost, who tossed to a clip of Trump dancing to the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” at a rally during his 2020 campaign.
He continued, “But then, you’re fading fast.”
Jost then turned to a clip of Trump’s voice trailing off at a rally last month.
You can check out more of the “SNL” news segment below.
