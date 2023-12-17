What's Hot

'Weekend Update': Michael Che Trolls Colin Jost With A Wicked Scarlett Johansson Joke

The co-hosts of the "SNL" news segment traded comedic jabs in an epic return of their joke swap tradition.
Weekend Update” co-hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost left each other with brutal gifts to say goodbye before the “SNL” holiday break as they brought back their joke swap tradition this weekend.

The pair took turns telling jokes written by their fellow co-host, who left them with never-before-seen material that they read for the first time on live TV.

Che – who introduced a fictional poet, author and activist named “Dr. Hattie Davis” to watch the two trade comedic jabs – brought the wild segment to a close by trolling Jost with a wicked joke written about his movie star wife Scarlett Johansson.

“New York State now allows movie theaters to serve alcohol, which is how I’m finally able to enjoy my wife’s little art movies,” read Jost before cracking a smile.

“I’m kidding, honey, I love all of your movies and if you ask me you’re an even better ‘Black Widow’ than Coretta Scott King.”

You can check out more from the joke swap and “Weekend Update” in the clips below.

