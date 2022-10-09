'Weekend Update' Hosts Blast Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz Over Controversies

Walker, the Republican candidate in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race who has campaigned on an anti-abortion stance, has faced allegations that he pushed his ex-girlfriend to get an abortion and paid for the procedure. Walker and his team have referred to his ex-girlfriend’s initial allegation as a “flat-out lie.”

Oz, the Republican candidate in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, has faced a scandal of his own following a Jezebel report that his published studies led to the deaths of over 300 dogs. An Oz campaign spokesperson told Patriot-News that the report was “false and preposterous.”

Jost kicked off the “Saturday Night Live” segment and wondered if “some candidates are trying to lose” in November.

Jost quipped that Oz eventually “got the recipe right” after the dog deaths before another dark joke about the report.

“Dr. Oz has refused to comment on the report that his research killed over 300 dogs though it’s possible he couldn’t hear the question over the wood chipper,” Jost said.

Che later referred to Walker denying reports that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion.

“After the news broke that Walker paid for his ex-girlfriend’s abortion he raised more than $500,000, because dollars are the only thing Walker is willing to raise,” Che remarked.

You can watch more from the “SNL” segment below.