A TikTok-famous doppelgänger

: 4.6 out of 5 starsThere's a good chance you've spotted the Béis travel bag on your social media channels or out in the wild, and while it's certainly aesthetically pleasing, it's pretty pricey. Luckily, Amazon supplied us with this beautiful lookalike at nearly a fraction of the cost. This Etronik bag has the same generous bottom zippered compartment as the Béis option, along with a similar trolley strap, interior laptop pocket and three other interior pockets to keep you organized. It even has a USB port and side pockets for additional functionality. You can get it in one of 30 colors in two sizes.: "I got this for a gym bag, but it has become my bag for everything. I love how much I can fit in this bag. I love the shoe compartment. I also love the small bag that comes with it. I love the lining on the inside. I also love that there is an inside pocket and the cord for charging through the bag. It does have a luggage strap which works great for airport travel. It is a soft shell bag so it does not stand up as pictured when not filled. The quality is great and is very easy to clean. This bag is water resistant so great for daily use. I love the outside side pockets! It is great for organizing items. The price for this item is amazing!" — Baileigh