Reviewer-Favorite Weekender Bags From Amazon That Only Look High-End

Get that designer jet-set look without spending more than $50.
Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Whether you regularly travel, are taking a trip in the near future or simply like to be prepared, having a really great weekender bag on hand is an absolute must. Not only does this specific kind of travel bag feature a stylish and timeless aesthetic, but it’s also wildly practical and functional.

A good weekender is super roomy, with lots of interior and exterior pockets to allow for easy organization and safekeeping of important items. It’s made with durable, strong materials that are able to withstand the wear and tear of a grueling travel day. If the bag features a trolley pass through, even better — that way it can stay put on top of your rolling luggage as you frantically drag it through the airport.

While it can be difficult to find high-quality weekender bags at an affordable price point, Amazon happens to have quite a few that are just as attractive as they are utilitarian. In fact, most of them look eerily similar to popular high-end weekender bags, but at a fraction of the price. Keep reading to check out nine highly-rated and reviewer-beloved weekender bags at Amazon, all of which are under $50 but look way more expensive.

1
Amazon
A TikTok-famous doppelgänger
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

There's a good chance you've spotted the Béis travel bag on your social media channels or out in the wild, and while it's certainly aesthetically pleasing, it's pretty pricey. Luckily, Amazon supplied us with this beautiful lookalike at nearly a fraction of the cost. This Etronik bag has the same generous bottom zippered compartment as the Béis option, along with a similar trolley strap, interior laptop pocket and three other interior pockets to keep you organized. It even has a USB port and side pockets for additional functionality. You can get it in one of 30 colors in two sizes.

Promising review: "I got this for a gym bag, but it has become my bag for everything. I love how much I can fit in this bag. I love the shoe compartment. I also love the small bag that comes with it. I love the lining on the inside. I also love that there is an inside pocket and the cord for charging through the bag. It does have a luggage strap which works great for airport travel. It is a soft shell bag so it does not stand up as pictured when not filled. The quality is great and is very easy to clean. This bag is water resistant so great for daily use. I love the outside side pockets! It is great for organizing items. The price for this item is amazing!" — Baileigh
$28.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A designer-lookalike duffel-style weekender bag
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

This beauty reminds me of a classic Herschel duffel bag in the best way, especially when comparing the prices! It's made with water-resistant material that will keep your belongings dry regardless of the weather. It has six internal and two external pockets along with a trolley sleeve to make travel days a breeze. It's available in a wide variety of colors and has two top handles and an adjustable shoulder strap. It's no surprise it's so highly rated, with over 24,600 five-star reviews!

Promising review: "This fits quite a lot and slides right under the seat on the plane. I don't normally like carry-on luggage because it's hard for me to lift it into the overhead bins. This carries what I need and slips right under the seat so I don't have to lift anything. It is easy to carry and looks very nice. It comes with an extra strap for carrying cross-body or, carry by the normal handles. I'm very thankful to have made this purchase especially after traveling with it." — Nana
$28.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A meticulously-designed timeless weekender bag
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Available in 13 colors and patterns, this weekender is made with high-quality canvas with buttery faux leather details. It has a large, flat separate bottom compartment for things you like to keep separate, like shoes or laundry, and has interior and exterior pockets and compartments. The vintage-inspired details make this bag look extremely upscale and give it an effortlessly elegant quality.

Promising review: "I purchased this bag as my hospital bag when I had my son and it was perfect! It fit all of the things I needed for my baby and I and it came with a spacious bathroom toiletries kit and the bottom of the bag has an extra space for shoes. High quality and super cute!" — Aspen Groom
$43.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A casual and lightweight bag
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

For a more relaxed vibe, try out this casual weekender. It's more gym bag than a structured travel bag, but doesn't look frumpy or sacrifice functionality for its cool style. It's available in nine solid colors, each one lovelier than the next. It's made with ultra-lightweight nylon fabric, has a yoga mat buckle and a very roomy interior. It also has easy-access side pockets and a variety of interior pockets as well. Get that Lululemon look without dropping the Lululemon cash.

Promising review: "Love my new bag! This bag is amazing and now my go to as my personal item flying. It is a great quality bag with lots of organizing pockets. I love it so much that I bought both daughters a bag as well. I have the 18” size stuffed full and it fits perfect under an airline seat. Recommend it!" — LaVonne Anderson
$33.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A faux leather travel bag that reviewers say is "soft and supple"
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

This vintage-style bag looks like something out of a Humphrey Bogart film. It has a pass-through trolley pocket which is a must for air travel, as well as other super-practical details like zippered pockets on the exterior and interior of the bag. The shoulder strap has a bit of comfy cushioning while the roomy interior and bottom compartment will ensure you're able to fit all your travel essentials. You can get it in one of 13 colors.

Promising review: "This bag is much nicer then I expected it to be. It's very roomy and the leather is soft and supple. It holds a LOT of clothing. Not only perfect for a weekend trip but also perfect for a carry on for a little longer. You will not be disappointed with this bag." — Cindy
$39.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A vintage-style four-piece weekender bag set
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

This beauty reminds me of my beloved Paravel bag, but with an even more stylishly vintage aesthetic. It's available in a range of colors and patterns, but this cream and brown faux leather option feels super chic. It includes a toiletry bag with a clear-view window, a dopp kit and a third slim bag that can be worn as a purse or used to hold other items. The weekender bag features two adjustable and detachable shoulder straps, two handles, a card pocket and a shoe compartment at the bottom, three interior pockets and two outer pockets.

Promising review: "I wanted to wait to write a review until I had used this bag a bit. I have now done so for a few months and completely love it. I have traveled locally with the bag for a weekend and have taken it on a plane trip as well. Both have worked out superbly. I particularly love the quality of the fabric, the handles, and the stitching. And the underside compartment for shoes works out so well. The interior smaller bags are very useful and well-made. I love the colors of the bag and the striped design - very thoughtfully done. I don't think I could love this bag more and plan to purchase it in the future as a gift. I highly recommend this wonderful travel bag!" — Kindle customer
$45.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A roomy weekender bag
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Anyone who loves patterns is going to be excited by the varied assortment of options for this bag, though it comes in a few solid colors as well. This striped variation is giving me major "trip to the seaside in the 1920s" vibes. It has a compartment at the bottom of the bag for shoes, towels or dirty laundry as well as a detachable shoulder straps, two handles, a zippered exterior pocket and five interior pockets and a roomy main compartment for all your travel essentials.

Promising review: "This is the cutest, most affordable, durable, pack anything bag. I love my shoes in the bottom pocket(3pair).Great for a weekend getaway or travel light and overhead storage. No luggage fees. Did I say it was so pretty too." — Treeci C.
$29.77 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A three-piece quilted cotton weekender set
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

This one's available in a range of colors and patterns, but I am partial to this black-on-black option with a quilted exterior that makes it look much more expensive than it actually is. The set includes the weekender duffel itself, a crossbody bag and a cosmetics bag — everything you need for a nice long weekend. There is a separate compartment along the bottom of the bag, a cushioned shoulder strap and plenty of roomy pockets as well as a trolley-pass through on the back.

Promising review: "Well made and good quality. Very happy with this purchase. Arrived in time for my weekend trip the girls in Las Vegas. It was a great carry on piece, that held more than enough of what I needed for the weekend. It even had room for a few extra purchases to bring back home. Highly recommend if you're looking for a durable weekender type piece of luggage." — Tracy Adams
$49.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A beautiful three-piece weekender bag that reviewers say will make you feel "bougie"
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

This three-piece set includes a slim bag that can be used as a purse or for other travel items and a toiletry bag, so you have all your must-haves in one handy spot. It's made with strong and durable nylon cloth and faux leather, and has a a trolley pass-through and quite a few interior and exterior pockets and compartments. With 15 colors and patterns to choose from, you'll be sure to find the right option for your needs and personal style.

Promising review: "Love it! Boy do I feel bougie with this gorgeous bag! Material feels like canvas, very durable. Love the look and how roomy it is. Perfect for a weekend getaway!" — Leslie M.
$49.96 at Amazon

