Grocery store chains like Publix, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s have cult-like followings. But year after year, studies suggest that America’s favorite grocery store is Wegmans.
Indeed, Wegmans has a special place in the hearts of many people, especially those who live in upstate New York. And like any popular store, it offers a unique shopping experience that is also full of opportunities for humor.
We’ve rounded up 37 funny tweets about shopping at Wegmans. Enjoy!
I've never felt creepier than when I'm feeling every avocado in Wegmans, desperately trying to find one that's ripe.— Sam H. Escobar (@myhairisblue) July 4, 2016
I wanna have my wedding at Wegmans. Right here between the surprisingly affordable imported truffles and the dragon fruit— wikipedia brown, but a weird tethered version ✂️ (@eveewing) October 25, 2015
Solo trip to Target and Wegmans is the best sex ever.— Kristen Chase (@thatkristen) February 8, 2015
In Wegmans, you can find banana milk, coconut milk, and milk protein but God forbid if you want something as beggarly as buttermilk.— Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) December 26, 2018
Shopping for dinner tonight, 10yo says, "They should bottle air @Wegmans and sell it as perfume." Smells delish.— Kelly Phillips Erb (@taxgirl) September 10, 2014
There are two types of wegmans employees: the ones who take their job too seriously and the ones who smoke weed in the parking lot— Wegmans Problems (@WegmansProblems) December 4, 2014
If anyone needs me, I will be going aisle by aisle through Wegmans, my personal version of SoulCycle pic.twitter.com/Zey574yBrN— Sam H. Escobar (@myhairisblue) November 24, 2016
*at a different Wegmans— Kevin O'Neill (@KevinBuffalo) August 14, 2016
"Let me speak to the manager, this store layout is completely wrong"
Siri, what’s the warmest city with a wegmans still in it— Mitch Comfort (@mitch_comfort) April 15, 2019
And now a live look at me preparing to go into Wegmans on Christmas Eve: pic.twitter.com/ZZI2fem9oz— Heather Ly (@HeatherLyWGRZ) December 24, 2018
omg longtime followers know how I feel about Wegmans, grocery store OF THE GODS https://t.co/mFXR4RR2qh— wikipedia brown, but a weird tethered version ✂️ (@eveewing) February 2, 2018
This is why I love wegmans.... They have a place for me too! pic.twitter.com/rQ9guPoE5K— Maddie Duino (@MaddieDuino) January 20, 2016
I just took all 4 kids to Wegmans and now I kinda want to punch someone. But hey. YAY WEGMANS.— Kristen Chase (@thatkristen) July 22, 2013
me: i’ll just have a couple pieces of general tso’s chicken and fried rice— Ryan Mura (@RyanMura) April 17, 2019
wegmans cashier: your total is $24.50
me: pic.twitter.com/bP2Dkeh8Uf
Spa is to single girl as Wegmans is to mom-who-left-kids-at-home.— Naps Happen (@NapsHappen) January 25, 2011
The Wegmans ravioli section is so wonderful. Capitalism is great and has zero downsides. pic.twitter.com/6OaY4RZYBg— Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) August 9, 2017
Got a Peterman special at Wegmans:— Kevin O'Neill (@KevinBuffalo) October 15, 2018
For $10 you can walk in the craft beer aisle and pick six.
i would say top 5 things i miss about going to syracuse are wegmans, wegmans, wegmans, wegmans, and wegmans— Krystie Lee Yandoli (@KrystieLYandoli) September 26, 2016
Ran into my 3rd grade teacher in Wegmans. She immediately recognizes me and says "Robby! How are you, did you learn to read yet?" #maybeidid #maybeididnt— Robby Andrews (@RA_Andrews) October 24, 2018
THOUGHT: never shop @Wegmans on an empty stomach. Everything looks delicious; everything tastes delicious. 👍🏻💯😋 pic.twitter.com/PZbizsgzJy— Steve Rudin ABC7 (@SteveRudinABC7) December 9, 2018
My apologies to @Wegmans for sending an email asking if they had plans for this weekend and inquiring whether they wanted to invite their mom to come over to cook out with us...— Kelly Phillips Erb (@taxgirl) May 23, 2018
I'm tired, I'm sick and I should perhaps not be allowed to check email.#sickie
I don’t wanna say Wegmans is jammed but the little toy train that runs overhead through the dairy department is 30 minutes late...— Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 21, 2016
I see you, lady at the bus stop using one of those bright orange Wegmans umbrellas you're only supposed to borrow.— Kevin O'Neill (@KevinBuffalo) May 13, 2014
I see you.
I'm at Wegmans which is unfortunate because it makes every other grocery store look like pure unadulterated garbage— wikipedia brown, but a weird tethered version ✂️ (@eveewing) October 25, 2015
Wegmans is like New Seasons, except small town NYers aren't used to such luxury so we revere it— bletchley punk (@alicegoldfuss) February 10, 2017
Wegmans is so cute! It looks like Harry Potter or something😂 pic.twitter.com/6PLejeMyIE— DANI NOE | DRIZZI (@daniofficiall) September 17, 2014
None of my non-Syracuse friends understand how small Central New York is until they visit a Wegmans with me for 15 minutes in December.— Sam H. Escobar (@myhairisblue) December 24, 2014
loving wegmans IS a personality, and it is my personality— maya kosoff (@mekosoff) April 12, 2019
'Meat' an alternative way to say 'I love you' this Valentine's Day at @Wegmans! pic.twitter.com/rVGG07ws4P— Norma Holland (@nholland13wham) February 13, 2017
The two types of Wegmans employees pic.twitter.com/1LoGTiKwAb— Wegmans Problems (@WegmansProblems) January 26, 2015
it took a while. there were a ton of rolled eyes, deep sighs, and “did u even bother reading the label?!”’s...but i can now send bae to wegmans w/ a picture’less list and be confident he’s gonna bring back exactly what i asked. u gotta train them 😂— Resha (@ChefResha) January 5, 2018
As a new yorker new to florida. Wegmans subs > Publix subs. dont @— FaZe Yelo (@yelotree) July 29, 2018
Tomorrow at Wegmans; before it closes for the holiday. #longlines pic.twitter.com/AtDLCYPS2F— Todd Clausen (@ToddJClausen) December 24, 2018
Barely made it through the seething tide of pre-Labor Day humanity at #Wegmans because, in my 4yo's words, apparently, "People be hungry."— Naps Happen (@NapsHappen) August 30, 2013
.@Wegmans is closing due to weather!?!? It looks like the Mayan Calendar was wrong!! Today the world ends!!— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) March 12, 2014
Upstate v downstate on the Senate floor during bag debate:— Bill Mahoney (@mahoneyw) March 31, 2019
Funke: "If I have old Wegmans bags ..."
Kaminsky: "Did you say old white man's bags?"
Funke: "Wegmans"
Kaminsky: "I didn't know what that was"
You know what I'd be if I were rich as hell?— Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) April 5, 2019
An intern.
I'd be an intern at NPR, Netflix, Wegmans, Hypebeast, and also probably Dippin Dots.
This is what I think about in the middle of the night.