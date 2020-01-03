Weight Watchers Pushes 'WW' Rebrand, Awkwardly Clashing With World War III Fears

The company formerly known as Weight Watchers probably anticipated a lot of what might happen as a result of rebranding itself WW. But it may not have imagined a major promotion for the new name coinciding with actual war.
WW on Thursday promoted the social media hashtag #thisismyWW to kick off its New Year’s resolutions-inspired advertising. The campaign happened to coincide with tweets from people concerned about a potential World War III from the U.S. assassination of senior Iranian commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike on Baghdad International Airport.
Unsurprisingly, the hashtags #WorldWarIII and #WWIII trended as people fretted about the future of humanity ― with WW chugging along trying to inspire people to live healthy lives with #thisismyWW.
Bystanders on Twitter were quick to notice the not-so-serendipitous similarity in the hashtags, with many expressing sympathy for WW leaders and marketers:
WW didn’t immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment.