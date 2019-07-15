Troubled sleepers have probably heard of weighted blankets as an unlikely cure for insomnia, but one of these bad boys will typically set you back more than $100 (sometimes more than $200). That’s why this Amazon deal on a highly-rated weighted blanket isn’t a snoozer.
These heavier-than-usual blankets are, well, just what they sound like: blankets that weight more than your average bedding. Most weighted blankets have pellets sewn into pockets of the lining to give them their bulk, usually between 10 and 25 pounds. The blanket’s pressure is evenly distributed across your body, which some research suggests can provide anxiety and stress relief for those with sleep problems.
The feeling of a weighted blanket is supposed to mimic the pressure of being hugged or held, which is why weighted blankets have been used for years in occupational therapy, particularly for kids with autism. But recently these sleep accessories have hit the mainstream as a way for sleep-deprived folks to grab some shut-eye. Our writer even once accidentally ordered a weighted blanket on Amazon and swears it was the best mistake she’s ever made.
During Prime Day 2019, however, we’e spotted a top-selling weighted blanket on huge markdown. Right now, you can grab the Quility Premium Adult Weighted Blanket with a removable cover for $10- to $20-off this Prime Day. The discount depends on the size of the blanket you buy — smaller blankets get a smaller markdown, bigger blankets get a bigger markdown — but the deal doesn’t appear to be limited by blanket color.
One of our own writers snagged this very weighted blanket a few months ago, and she now swears by it for a good night’s sleep. It has a removable minky cover that makes it a bit warm for summer’s hottest nights, but it does add warmth in the winter, making it a smart early purchase for those who want some better sleep come fall and winter.
If you’re wondering how heavy your weighted blanket should be, however, experts recommend it should weight about 10 percent of your body weight, but be sure to consult your doctor before using one.
If you’re wanting to snag one of these blankets at a discount, don’t forget to click the $10- to $20-off coupon before you checkout (it’s under the final price on the product page). That’ll guarantee you get the best deal before you buy.