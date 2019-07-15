During Prime Day 2019, however, we’e spotted a top-selling weighted blanket on huge markdown. Right now, you can grab the Quility Premium Adult Weighted Blanket with a removable cover for $10- to $20-off this Prime Day. The discount depends on the size of the blanket you buy — smaller blankets get a smaller markdown, bigger blankets get a bigger markdown — but the deal doesn’t appear to be limited by blanket color.

One of our own writers snagged this very weighted blanket a few months ago, and she now swears by it for a good night’s sleep. It has a removable minky cover that makes it a bit warm for summer’s hottest nights, but it does add warmth in the winter, making it a smart early purchase for those who want some better sleep come fall and winter.

If you’re wondering how heavy your weighted blanket should be, however, experts recommend it should weight about 10 percent of your body weight, but be sure to consult your doctor before using one.

If you’re wanting to snag one of these blankets at a discount, don’t forget to click the $10- to $20-off coupon before you checkout (it’s under the final price on the product page). That’ll guarantee you get the best deal before you buy.