The Best Weighted Blankets In Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale

Relax and save on these popular weighted blankets, starting at just $24.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Casper <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Casper-Weighted-Blanket-pounds-Fireside/dp/B09L1MD4GJ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6346fae9e4b051268c457079%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="weighted blankets" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6346fae9e4b051268c457079" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Casper-Weighted-Blanket-pounds-Fireside/dp/B09L1MD4GJ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6346fae9e4b051268c457079%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">weighted blankets</a>, YnM's <a href="https://www.amazon.com/YnM-Weighted-Blanket-Cotton-Material/dp/B073429DV2?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6346fae9e4b051268c457079%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cotton weighted blanket in grey" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6346fae9e4b051268c457079" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/YnM-Weighted-Blanket-Cotton-Material/dp/B073429DV2?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6346fae9e4b051268c457079%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">cotton weighted blanket in grey</a> and a Baloo <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Baloo-Weighted-Eco-Friendly-Chemical-Free-Lead-Free/dp/B07N442PLC?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6346fae9e4b051268c457079%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="weighted blanket in white." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6346fae9e4b051268c457079" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Baloo-Weighted-Eco-Friendly-Chemical-Free-Lead-Free/dp/B07N442PLC?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6346fae9e4b051268c457079%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">weighted blanket in white.</a>
Amazon
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Despite my initial skepticism, I started using a weighted blanket in 2020 at the start of the pandemic to help alleviate anxiety-related insomnia. I was shocked to find what a difference it made in helping me relax, feel safe and slowing down my frantic, traumatized brain. I started off with a small 15-pound blanket, but soon upgraded to a 30-pound weighted comforter that I would slither under like a snake and drift off to dreamland like a little baby. Now, I can’t live without them!

Whether you suffer from insomnia, anxiety or seasonal affective disorder or simply want to improve the quality of your sleep, a weighted blanket may be able to help. However, they’re generally pretty pricey, making them out of reach for some who might want to try them out. But today, we’re in luck, because some of Amazon’s most popular and highly-rated weighted blankets are deeply discounted during their Early Access sales event.

Below, I’ve rounded up a few of the best weighted blankets on sale. They come in a variety of different colors, weights, sizes and textures, so you can find the one that best fits your needs. There’s a good chance you won’t be able to live without one, especially as the days keep getting shorter, darker and colder. Consider them an investment in your general well-being — with the discounted prices as the icing on the cake.

FYI, deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

1
Amazon
Casper weighted blanket (48% off)
Snuggle up under 20 pounds of comfort with the Casper weighted blanket. This luxurious, elegant blanket comes in three sizes, but the 20-pound model has the best deal, coming in at 48% off today. It's inspired by down jackets and feels as cozy as a fluffy comforter, just with that healing weight we all need when it's dark out.
$99 at Amazon (originally $189)
2
Amazon
Luna weighted blanket (28% off)
This dark grey, queen-sized weighted blanket evenly distributes 20 pounds of soothing, comforting weight via it's incredibly soft, cloud-like cotton fabric. It's specially made to be breathable and help to regulate your temperature. Get it now for 28% off.
$67.99 at Amazon (originally $94.99)
3
Amazon
YnM weighted blanket (33% off)
This popular 15-pound weighted blanket can be used on its own or slipped into a duvet cover. It gently hugs your body and helps it to relax, whether you want to get a good night's sleep or need to decompress while watching TV. Get it now for 33% off.
$33.49 at Amazon (originally $44.99)
4
Amazon
Uttermara sherpa weighted blanket (37% off)
This divinely snuggly and cozy weighted blanket has a smooth fleece on one side and wooly sherpa on the other, so you can pick the texture that feels most comforting on your body at any given moment. It's machine-washable, warm and looks much more expensive than it is. Get it now for 37% off.
$59.62 at Amazon (originally $94.99)
5
Amazon
Waowoo queen-sized weighted blanket (25% off)
The smaller pockets of this weighted blanket ensure that the glass beads are properly distributed throughout the entire thing. It's thin, lightweight and soft, despite coming in at 15 pounds. The outer cover can be removed and washed separately. Get it now for 25% off.
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
6
Amazon
ZonLi cooling weighted blanket (48% off)
This breathable, soft and cooling weighted blanket is made with cozy two-layer microfiber fabric and strong, heavy duty glass beads that evenly distribute soothing and comforting weight. There are a variety of colors, but the dark grey blanket is available for 48% off now.
$41.22 at Amazon (originally $79.99)
7
Amazon
Baloo cotton weighted comforter (11% off)
This high-quality 100% cotton comforter is free of polyester and other synthetic liners, so you'll be sure to sleep comfortably without sweating the bed. The tight quilted pattern keeps the weighted filling in place and the snowy white fabric is a comforting, timeless hue that will go with any aesthetic. It's pretty enough to leave out and enjoy the relaxation all season long. Get it now for 11% off.
$176.61 at Amazon (originally $199)
8
Amazon
ZZZhen weighted blanket quilt (23% off)
This blanket uses box stitching to keep the beads from shifting around and to make sure you have an even layer of weight distributed over the body. It's thick, breathable and made of Egyptian cotton that won't make you overheat or feel scratchy. Get it now for 23% off.
$26.99 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
9
Amazon
Ourea twin-sized cooling weighted blanket (11% off)
Doze off under 15 pounds of soft tenderness with this simple weighted blanket. It features a seven-layer design that ensures that the beads will stay put inside the seams and keeps the blanket breathable and comfy. Get the twin-sized blanket for 11% off now.
$24.11 at Amazon (originally $26.99)
