Despite my initial skepticism, I started using a weighted blanket in 2020 at the start of the pandemic to help alleviate anxiety-related insomnia. I was shocked to find what a difference it made in helping me relax, feel safe and slowing down my frantic, traumatized brain. I started off with a small 15-pound blanket, but soon upgraded to a 30-pound weighted comforter that I would slither under like a snake and drift off to dreamland like a little baby. Now, I can’t live without them!

Whether you suffer from insomnia, anxiety or seasonal affective disorder or simply want to improve the quality of your sleep, a weighted blanket may be able to help. However, they’re generally pretty pricey, making them out of reach for some who might want to try them out. But today, we’re in luck, because some of Amazon’s most popular and highly-rated weighted blankets are deeply discounted during their Early Access sales event.

Below, I’ve rounded up a few of the best weighted blankets on sale. They come in a variety of different colors, weights, sizes and textures, so you can find the one that best fits your needs. There’s a good chance you won’t be able to live without one, especially as the days keep getting shorter, darker and colder. Consider them an investment in your general well-being — with the discounted prices as the icing on the cake.