‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Reminds Alanis Morissette Of Something She Oughta Know

“Weird Al” Yankovic had a playful online exchange with fellow pop icon Alanis Morissette on Monday after she tried her hand at parody lyrics.
Someone tweeted an image of a company called Alanis Landscaping and captioned it “YOU OUGHTA MOW,” a play on her iconic 1995 hit “You Oughta Know.” The singer saw it and replied by altering a word in the lyrics:
Yankovic fired back with a reminder of who’s supposed to do the parody lines:
Yankovic hasn’t parodied Morissette’s songs in any official releases. However, he did create a parody of part of “Thank U” called “Fast Food” in a medley during his 1999-2000 “Touring With Scissors” performances. He also added a little bit of “You Oughta Know” into his 1996 “Alternative Polka” medley and worked himself into her video for “Ironic” during one of his Al TV segments: