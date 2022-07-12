‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Reminds Alanis Morissette Of Something She Oughta Know

“Weird Al” Yankovic had a playful online exchange with fellow pop icon Alanis Morissette on Monday after she tried her hand at parody lyrics.

Someone tweeted an image of a company called Alanis Landscaping and captioned it “YOU OUGHTA MOW,” a play on her iconic 1995 hit “You Oughta Know.” The singer saw it and replied by altering a word in the lyrics:

and I’m here, to remind you of the grass you left when you went away… 😂 https://t.co/3ISMFESryx — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) July 10, 2022

Yankovic fired back with a reminder of who’s supposed to do the parody lines:

Hey! Stay in your lane! https://t.co/9wPAuWYUNy — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) July 11, 2022