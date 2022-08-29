Daniel Radcliffe Goes Full Accordion In New Trailer For 'Weird Al' Yankovic Biopic

The official trailer for Daniel Radcliffe’s upcoming biopic on “Weird Al” Yankovic dropped on Monday and it’s just as weird as expected.

The film, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which debuts Nov. 4 on the Roku Channel, focuses on the life of the man who changed the world by, as Radcliffe playing Al puts it: ”[Making] up words to songs that already exist.”

True to biopic form, the trailer shows Yankovic suddenly finding his voice by turning the Knack’s “My Sharona” into “My Bologna” and Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock & Roll” into “I Love Rocky Road.”

Also true to biopic form: the script, which was co-written by Yankovic himself, shows the music legend be torn in multiple directions by success, booze and, of course, an affair with Madonna (played by Evan Rachel Wood).

The new trailer, which also features Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, got a mostly positive reaction on Twitter:

Straight into my brain NOW. https://t.co/t1qEZyW6mW — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 29, 2022

The casting of Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al might be the single best casting move of the year. https://t.co/F3bJxsz3x0 — Travis Hopson (@punchycritic) August 29, 2022

Since NASA scrubbed its launch, I pitch that news orgs pivot to covering the launch of this trailer as the biggest news of the day. https://t.co/1Po1grdVBd — Brent Jones (@brentajones) August 29, 2022

This is my 16 hour Beatles documentary that I forgot the name of https://t.co/lAQU1mmupt — Niko Stratis (@nikostratis) August 29, 2022

Am I excited for the new Weird Al movie? pic.twitter.com/wQ25yERuHF — Death by Toys (@danpolydoris) August 29, 2022

Of course, there are always critics.

It doesn't look like they took the subject seriously. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) August 29, 2022

One person noticed similarities to a previous parody trailer for a fictionalized “Weird Al” biopic that featured Aaron Paul in the title role.

In 2010, Funny or Die did a parody trailer for a fictitious Weird Al biopic. Now there really is a biopic, and it’s basically the same trailer. https://t.co/1hfe5m6oJd https://t.co/cDGFXYP00Y — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) August 29, 2022

But one person had no problem predicting where the upcoming film’s eventual place in the cinematic canon.

Easily the best movie in the Harry Potter franchise. https://t.co/4ql1jYnlga — 🎙Bauer (@MikeJackBauer) August 29, 2022