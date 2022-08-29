Daniel Radcliffe Goes Full Accordion In New Trailer For 'Weird Al' Yankovic Biopic

The official trailer for Daniel Radcliffe’s upcoming biopic on “Weird Al” Yankovic dropped on Monday and it’s just as weird as expected.
The film, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which debuts Nov. 4 on the Roku Channel, focuses on the life of the man who changed the world by, as Radcliffe playing Al puts it: ”[Making] up words to songs that already exist.”
True to biopic form, the trailer shows Yankovic suddenly finding his voice by turning the Knack’s “My Sharona” into “My Bologna” and Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock & Roll” into “I Love Rocky Road.”
Also true to biopic form: the script, which was co-written by Yankovic himself, shows the music legend be torn in multiple directions by success, booze and, of course, an affair with Madonna (played by Evan Rachel Wood).
The new trailer, which also features Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, got a mostly positive reaction on Twitter:
Of course, there are always critics.
One person noticed similarities to a previous parody trailer for a fictionalized “Weird Al” biopic that featured Aaron Paul in the title role.
But one person had no problem predicting where the upcoming film’s eventual place in the cinematic canon.