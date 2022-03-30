Comedy legend Eric Idle turned 79 on Tuesday ― and his good pal “Weird Al” Yankovic didn’t just send any old birthday card.

He sent his newly released SmashUp video card from American Greetings, which features an over-the-top performance celebrating Idle’s big day... or anyone else’s (for a fee).

The Monty Python alum shared the video from the “lovely weirdo” on his Twitter page:

So look what this lovely weirdo did for me! pic.twitter.com/7eseEggM0z — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) March 29, 2022

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Mildred and Patty, the Hill sisters… and it was an honor to perform one of their all-time biggest hits – ‘Happy Birthday to You’ – especially now that it’s public domain,” Yankovic said in a news release for the greeting cards. “Plus I got to write and perform my OWN original birthday song for this project as well, which was a lot of fun.”

Before he was featured in a SmashUp video card, Yankovic was a customer: He sent Idle a birthday video greeting using the gimmick in 2019 featuring Donny Osmond.

May I thank you all for your birthday messages which I am way behind with and share this extraordinarily kind thing Donnie Osmond sent me. Via ⁦@alyankovic⁩ which made my day! pic.twitter.com/JyLN108dUy — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) March 30, 2019

Yankovic is preparing to hit the road for his first tour since 2019, The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, which kicks off April 26 in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Like the original 2018 Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, this one will eschew the covers that made him famous and focus on his body of original tunes.