‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Shows Off The Face-Melting Gift ‘Every Young Woman Wants’

Some gifts melt hearts. Others melt faces.
“Weird Al” Yankovic shared an item given to his daughter, Nina, by Dan Butts, the production designer on the mock biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”
Note: Spoiler ahead!
The film includes a scene were Dr. Demento (played by Rainn Wilson) spikes the guacamole with LSD, sending Yankovic (Daniel Radcliffe) on a wild trip that concludes with his face melting off.
Butts gave the five-time Grammy winner’s daughter the prop from that scene.
Yankovic called it “the exact thing every young woman wants” and shared an image on Twitter:
“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” seems likely to secure a nomination for Outstanding Television Movie when the Emmys are announced next month, with Variety predicting it will win the category.
Radcliffe may also get a nomination for his role as Yankovic, and the film could snag a few other nods as well.
The movie is streaming on Roku Channel.