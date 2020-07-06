ENTERTAINMENT

'Weird Al' Yankovic Gives 'Hamilton' The Musical Makeover You Didn't Know You Needed

"Weird Al" turns his polka treatment of the play into a brilliant new video.

Hamilton” made its debut on the small screen this weekend as the Broadway sensation streamed for the first time on Disney+ ― and “Weird Al” Yankovic helped to celebrate the moment. 

Yankovic created one of his trademark polka medleys for “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 2018 “Hamildrops” series of content related to and inspired by the Tony-winning show. This weekend, Yankovic released a new video that matches his polka to clips from the play:

