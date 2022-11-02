'Weird Al' Yankovic Explains The Extent Of His Relationship With Madonna

“Weird Al” Yankovic’s upcoming not-quite-biopic has left viewers wondering: What’s the story with him and Madonna?

Days after the release of the trailer for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” it even became a key search topic for his name:

It amuses me to no end that this is currently the #3 Google search under my name. pic.twitter.com/oBp8Ii6AST — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) September 3, 2022

In the trailer, Yankovic (played by Daniel Radcliffe) and Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood) share some steamy moments, which no doubt inspired those Google searches.

“Everybody’s like, ‘Did that really happen? Did Weird Al and Madonna have a thing?’” Yankovic told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday night.

But the reality wasn’t quite as exciting.

“The only time I actually met her was in 1985. I talked to her for maybe like 45 seconds backstage,” he said. “So that’s the extent of the relationship.”

Despite that, he noted, “she’s a huge part of the movie,” which is essentially a parody of biopics as it gives Yankovic’s life story an over-the-top makeover.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” will be available on the Roku Channel starting on Friday.