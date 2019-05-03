Even “Weird Al” Yankovic gets told to beat it sometimes.
On the show “Off Camera with Sam Jones,” the master song parodist named a few of the artists who’ve rejected him and the list included some of the biggest names in music.
One example: Paul McCartney, who didn’t want “Live and Let Die” to become “Chicken Pot Pie” since he’s a vegetarian.
“They didn’t want to be associated with anything that was condoning the consumption of animal flesh,” said Yankovic (who, for the record, is also a vegetarian).
McCartney wasn’t against a parody ― just against putting chickens in pies ― and offered another option instead.
“So what got back to me was, he’d be OK if it was ‘Tofu Pot Pie’ or like ‘Veggie Pot Pie’ or whatever,” Yankovic said.
See Yankovic’s full conversation with Sam Jones here: