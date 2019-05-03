Even “Weird Al” Yankovic gets told to beat it sometimes.

On the show “Off Camera with Sam Jones,” the master song parodist named a few of the artists who’ve rejected him and the list included some of the biggest names in music.

One example: Paul McCartney, who didn’t want “Live and Let Die” to become “Chicken Pot Pie” since he’s a vegetarian.

“They didn’t want to be associated with anything that was condoning the consumption of animal flesh,” said Yankovic (who, for the record, is also a vegetarian).

McCartney wasn’t against a parody ― just against putting chickens in pies ― and offered another option instead.

“So what got back to me was, he’d be OK if it was ‘Tofu Pot Pie’ or like ‘Veggie Pot Pie’ or whatever,” Yankovic said.