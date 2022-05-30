'Weird Al' Yankovic Has 'Brave' Response To New 'Stranger Things' Reference

The newest season of “Stranger Things” dropped on Friday, complete with the usual references to 1980s cultural touchstones ― including another name-check of musical icon “Weird Al” Yankovic.

The moment comes when a new character, Eddie Munson, describes first meeting Dustin and Mike ― and specifically recalls Dustin’s “brave” choice of wardrobe as a high school freshman.

Yankovic shared a clip of the scene with a #Brave hashtag:

Yankovic has been referenced on the Netflix show at least twice before.

Dustin wore the aforementioned T-shirt in season 3. And in another scene in the same season, Yankovic’s “My Bologna” ― a parody of “My Sharona” by The Knack ― was playing at science teacher Mr. Clarke’s home.

Yankovic tweeted at the time:

#StrangerThings3 is the best season yet, and not just because Mr. Clarke is listening to “My Bologna” in episode 2 and Dustin is wearing a Weird Al T-shirt in episode 3. (Wait, no, that’s EXACTLY why.) pic.twitter.com/wuix5hP6fS — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) July 5, 2019