'Weird Al' Yankovic Declines To Do Coronavirus Parody 'My Corona'

The song satirist drew the line as some fans clamored for a "sick" and "viral" take on The Knack hit "My Sharona."

“Weird Al” Yankovic on Tuesday rejected fans’ requests for a “My Corona” parody about the deadly coronavirus.

“Yeah, no, sorry. Not gonna do ’My Corona,’” the Grammy-winning song satirist tweeted.

Even if better judgment won out in Yankovic’s refusal to tweak The Knack’s 1979 hit “My Sharona” (he did it once with “My Bologna”), fans answered him with jokes and their own lyrics about the COVID-19 virus, which has now infected more than 93,000 people and killed more than 3,000 globally.

Yeah, maybe not the best material to mine for laughs.

But if you like your humor dark and insensitive, proceed.

