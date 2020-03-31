'Weird Al' Yankovic Finally Sings A Song For Coronavirus Era On 'The Tonight Show'

Some fans have been begging song parodist “Weird Al” Yankovic to rework the Knack hit “My Sharona” into “My Corona” for the coronavirus pandemic. Yankovic wisely declined.

But on the newly returned “Tonight Show” Monday, Yankovic did perform a number that’s “sort of about social distancing, kinda topical,” he said.

Host Jimmy Fallon enlisted Yankovic to sing “One More Minute” ― an original oldie. Back in the day, Weird Al was smarting over a breakup and wrote the song to express how much he wanted to avoid his former beloved.

It also works as a quarantine anthem.

“I’d rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass/than spend one more minute with you,” Yankovic sings.

Watch the whole performance above.