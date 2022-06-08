Entertainment

'Weird Al' Yankovic's Raucous 'God Save The Queen' Is The Perfect Royal Antidote

Sick of the royal celebrations? Then this one's for you.
Royal fatigue may be setting in because the Sex Pistols’ legendary anti-royal anthem “God Save The Queen” just reached the top of the British singles charts ― 45 years after it was released.

The band rereleased the track to coincide with Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration. On its initial 1977 release ― during the queen’s Silver Jubilee ― the song peaked at number 2 on the charts despite being banned for poor taste.

But there’s another version of the track that was created during a different royal event that’s also worth celebrating. And it’s by “Weird Al” Yankovic.

“This is kind of inappropriate the day after a royal wedding,” Yankovic joked before launching into the song at a concert in Napa, California on May 20, 2018, one day after Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle. The track is from his Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, in which he largely eschewed the parodies he’s best known for in favor of his original music.

Listen as his band ― famed for being able to mimic just about any style ― goes punk while Yankovic breaks out his best growl, even rolling his “r” just as Johnny Rotten (John Lydon) did on the original:

Yankovic is currently on the road with The Unfortunate Return of The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, and he’s once again focusing on his originals (and performing a straight cover toward the end of every show).

Lydon, for his part, has insisted he’s not against the queen as a person, only the monarchy as an institution. He even offered congrats to Queen Elizabeth for the jubilee.

“God bless the Queen,” Lydon wrote in an op-ed earlier this month. “She’s put up with a lot.”

