'Weird Al' Yankovic Shades Kid Rock's 'Parody Video' With A Blunt Clarification

“Weird Al” Yankovic wants everyone to know he had nothing to do with Kid Rock’s latest ranty video.
Yankovic tweeted:
Kid Rock’s new song and video, “Don’t Tell Me How to Live,” is an attack on “snowflakes.”
But the extensive list of complaints makes Kid Rock look like a snowflake himself as he rages against “millennials.”
“Talkin’ all that bullshit!” he whines into the camera near the start of the song.
He also flies around straddling a giant finger while firing a gun in a song and video that so closely resembles a parody that many commenters mockingly congratulated Yankovic. (Contains some very NSFW language and images.)
“You nailed it, Weird Al!” wrote one.
“Finally a new weird Al video!” wrote another.
Yankovic’s response on Twitter had fans in stitches: