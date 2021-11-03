Sparks Fly As 'Weird Al' Yankovic Drops New Accordion Cover Song

“Weird Al” Yankovic shared a new video on his YouTube channel, but it’s not one of the song parodies he’s most famous for.

It’s an accordion cover of “This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us,” by Sparks, the duo featured in Edgar Wright’s film “The Sparks Brothers,” currently streaming on Netflix.

“Edgar asked me to bring my accordion to the Q&A session and perform the Sparks classic for him, and I gladly obliged,” Yankovic, who appears in the film, wrote in the video description. “I’m sure I could have played it better, but Edgar was happy with the first take – one and done, baby!”

Yankovic said his cover is one of the extras in the Blu-ray edition of the film.