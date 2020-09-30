ENTERTAINMENT

Weird Al Turns Biden-Trump Debate Into 'America Is Doomed, The Musical'

Yankovic uses Auto-tune to make the presidential candidates sing, and the result is truly noteworthy.

Few people are singing the praises of Tuesday night’s presidential debate, but Weird Al Yankovic did manage to make a noteworthy statement.

The comedy legend posted his latest song Wednesday on The New York Times website: a political pop tune appropriately titled, “America Is Doomed, The Musical.”

The video for the song features Yankovic moderating the debate instead of Chris Wallace, and doing it with a much more emotional tone.

Spoiler alert: Very emotional tone.

The debate ditty opens with this catchy couplet: “2020 is a raging hellscape/any ideas on how to stop a worldwide plague?”

The video also Auto-tunes Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s debate statements to make them hummable, even if you don’t agree with them.

However, as a debate moderator, Yankovic has different priorities than Wallace. For one thing, he’s more obsessed with “murder hornets.”

You can see the complete video above.

