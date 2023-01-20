What's Hot

Right-Wing YouTuber Steven Crowder Complains About Being Offered $50 Million

Wife Of 'Boy Meets World' Star William Daniels Says Couple Had Open Marriage

Alec Baldwin To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

Trump Giving 'Political Speech' To Judicial Watch, Which Is Not Supposed To Do Politics

6 Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up Our Disdain For The New Velma

David Crosby's Death Inspires Lots Of Twitter Tributes

Florida Bans AP African-American History Course Over 'Educational Value'

Rep. George Santos Denies Scamming Veteran Over Dying Dog

Sarah Michelle Gellar Says There’s 1 Part Of ‘Buffy’ She Refuses To Show Her Kids

Biden On Classified Docs: 'There's No There There'

Rob Gronkowski Accuses Aaron Rodgers Of Twisted Priorities In New Interview

San Francisco Man Arrested For Spraying Homeless Woman With Hose

Entertainmentweird al yankovicWeird Al

Beloved 'Weird Al' Deep Cut Finally Gets Long-Overdue Video Treatment

The song was originally featured on the 1999 album "Running With Scissors."
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: "Weird Al" Yankovic attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: "Weird Al" Yankovic attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

A deep cut from “Weird Al” Yankovic’s extensive catalog has finally been given the video treatment.

“Your Horoscope For Today” ― an original song in the style of third-wave ska acts such as Reel Big Fish and the Mighty Mighty Bosstones ― was first released in 1999 on the “Running with Scissors” album.

Nearly a quarter of a century later, it has its own video. It’s a companion to “The Illustrated Al,” a new book that transforms Yankovic’s lyrics into comics. Aaron Augenblick illustrated the song for the book and his Augenblick Studios ― which animated a sequence in last year’s film, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” ― turned it into the video:

“Your Horoscope For Today” is one of the tunes featured on Yankovic’s latest tour, which has varying setlists highlighting his original work rather than the parodies that made him famous.

That tour resumes next month with some make-up dates in the Midwest for gigs cancelled last year due to COVID before hitting Europe, Australia and Hawaii in late winter/early spring.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community