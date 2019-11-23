These Celebrities Think Their Products Would Make Great Christmas Gifts

A lot of celebrities will be trying to monetize their fame this holiday season, and they need your help.

Yes, many of your favorites stars (as well as people you will only recognize after annoying prodding from friends, family and co-workers) are selling everything from liquor to cannabis to really big fake eyelashes to bow ties, and they want you to buy it.

Luckily, HuffPost has made it easier than ever to fill the coffers of your favorite celebrity. We’ve managed to select the coolest products from famous folk — all of whom should be fairly recognizable even without prodding from friends, family and co-workers.

A note of caution: Some celebrities are better than others at shameless promotion. Others just seem embarrassed. You have been warned.