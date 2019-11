These Celebrities Think Their Products Would Make Great Christmas Gifts

CrystalHeadVodka.com

OK. This photo is an example of what I call the "stupid soft sell." You have a bottle of vodka shaped like a skull and you try and downplay it by putting it up front, out of focus, so it doesn't seem like Dan Aykroyd is too cool to actually sell the booze he's gone to the trouble of creating. A better plan would be to show the skull bottle clearly and use this slogan: "Buy my booze or I will make another 'Blues Brothers' sequel."