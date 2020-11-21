WEIRD NEWS

50 Weird Christmas Gifts Almost As Bizarre As The Year 2020

If it’s the thought that counts, these wacky holiday gifts say without hesitation: “I think you’re weird.”

It’s safe to say that this year’s Christmas is going to be the weirdest one in memory.

Pandemics have a way of doing that.

Yep, 2020 has been a strange year, one full of twists and turns. It’s a year so bizarre that the holiday gifts should be just as strange.

Many of us are unable to go home for the holidays, so we have to send gifts that convey our heartfelt wishes to friends, family and loved ones.

If it’s the thought that counts, let these wacky holiday gifts say without hesitation: “I think you’re weird.” In a good way, of course!

  • Elf Costume For Bearded Dragon
    It's an age-old story: The family is enjoying the holidays all decked in holiday gear while the beloved bearded dragon gets l
    Petsmart.com
    It's an age-old story: The family is enjoying the holidays all decked in holiday gear while the beloved bearded dragon gets left out in the cold. That travesty ends now, thanks to this elf costume perfectly designed for the celebration-loving reptile in your life.
  • Santa Pick Me Up
    Dressing up as Santa is a tradition for many people, but this costume allows you to be <a href="https://www.halloweencostumes
    HalloweenCostumes.com
    Dressing up as Santa is a tradition for many people, but this costume allows you to be Santa as well as somebody who has to deal with him awkwardly invading your personal space.﻿ Progress!
  • Corgi Butt Bottle Opener
    Who was it who said, "Beer just tastes better when the bottle is opened using <a href="https://www.houzz.com/products/corgi-d
    Houzz.com
    Who was it who said, "Beer just tastes better when the bottle is opened using an opener that looks like the butt of a corgi?"
    No one? Figures.
  • Cocaine Bear Christmas Ornament
    Back In 1985, a black bear found and ate $15 million worth of cocaine in Kentucky. Now, this so-called cocaine bear can be re
    KYForky.com
    Back In 1985, a black bear found and ate $15 million worth of cocaine in Kentucky. Now, this so-called cocaine bear can be remembered every holiday season. This ornament, true to its name, shows a bear looking very, very high. Merry Christmas?
  • Building Blocks Waffle Maker
    If you're one of the millions of people who couldn't decide whether to eat waffles or Legos for breakfast, <a href="https://w
    Waffle-Wow.com
    If you're one of the millions of people who couldn't decide whether to eat waffles or Legos for breakfast, this waffle maker will be a godsend. It creates building blocks of different sizes, allowing you to make the waffle sculpture of your dreams.
  • Pooping Flamingo
    My daddy used to say, "Nothing says Christmas like a <a href="https://www.moosetoys.com/our-toys/little-live-pets/little-live
    MooseToys.com
    My daddy used to say, "Nothing says Christmas like a pooping flamingo."
    Me: "Not holiday cookies?"
    Dad: "No."
    Me: "Not seasonal music?"
    Dad: "Ha!"
    Me: "What about a tree with decorations?"
    Dad: "Get real. Pooping flamingos are the reason for the season."
  • F**k You COVID-19 Sucker (In Strawberry)
    Although candy is a routine part of the holidays, <a href="https://www.pinkcherry.com/products/f-ck-you-covid-19-sucker" targ
    PinkCherry.com
    Although candy is a routine part of the holidays, an anti-COVID-19 sucker showing the middle finger might ordinarily seem a little out of place. Maybe, but not in 2020.
  • Grumpy Octopus
    Stuffed animals are usually happy. But this is 2020 -- the rules have changed. That means snuggling with a <a href="https://t
    TheGrumpyOctopus.com
    Stuffed animals are usually happy. But this is 2020 -- the rules have changed. That means snuggling with a grumpy octopus instead of a teddy bear.
  • Face Pillows
    The problem with most pillows is that they're so ... impersonal. Luckily, <a href="https://www.budsies.com/phrasepillow/index
    Budsies.com
    The problem with most pillows is that they're so ... impersonal. Luckily, the face pillow will allow the recipient to enjoy a giant big piece of bedroom upholstery with a giant face on it.
  • 2020 Candle That Smells LIke A Dumpster Fire
    Most people won't deny that 2020 has really stunk. So why not honor that with a <a href="https://jdandkateindustries.com/coll
    https://jdandkateindustries.com/
    Most people won't deny that 2020 has really stunk. So why not honor that with a candle that smells like the dumpster fire this year has been.
  • Very Large Bow Headband
    "Wow! That's a<a href="https://www.halloweencostumes.com/giant-christmas-bow-headband.html" target="_blank"> really big bow</
    HalloweenCostumes.com
    "Wow! That's a really big bow on your head."
    "Thank you!"
    "I mean, it's really a large bow."
    "Yes, yes it is."
    "So, is there anything else unusual about you about besides this really large bow on your head?"
    "Not really!"
  • Sexy Elf Costume
    If you're one of those people who fantasize about the romantic goings-on in Santa's workshop, this <a href="https://www.hallo
    HalloweenCostumes.com
    If you're one of those people who fantasize about the romantic goings-on in Santa's workshop, this sexy elf costume is perfect for role playing.
  • Work Wonnies
    The pandemic has created unique wardrobe problems for remote workers: What do you wear to a Zoom meeting that is comfy but st
    WorkWonnies.com
    The pandemic has created unique wardrobe problems for remote workers: What do you wear to a Zoom meeting that is comfy but still looks professional? Thanks to the Work Wonnie, that challenge is solved. It's a onesie with a respectable shirt on top and comfy sweatpants below. Hopefully, this will be allowed at offices when we go back.
  • Brutally Honest 2020 Tree Ornaments
    Christmas in 2020 is going to be different than years past. So, why not add <a href="http://FeckTheHalls.com.au" target="_bla
    FeckTheHalls.com.au
    Christmas in 2020 is going to be different than years past. So, why not add some ornaments that reflect the mood of the year using the most graphic language possible? Exactly!
  • Bad Sweater Bourbon
    Why should ugly holiday sweaters be limited to sentient beings? This <a href="https://www.savageandcooke.com/spirits/bad-swea
    Margaret Pattillo for SavageAndCooke.com
    Why should ugly holiday sweaters be limited to sentient beings? This 4-year-old bourbon is spiked with holiday spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, cacao nibs and vanilla bean, and comes with its own ugly sweater. Drink up!
  • Lightbulb That Doubles As A Flashlight
    Granted, nobody sits on Santa's lap and asks for<a href="https://www.gelighting.com/led-plus-bulbs/battery-bulbs" target="_bl
    General Electric
    Granted, nobody sits on Santa's lap and asks for a lightbulb, but this one is pretty cool. It doubles as a flashlight in a pinch and can stay powered for five hours on its own, even if there is a blackout.
  • Ugly Christmas Slippers
    Today's modern ugly holiday sweaters are designed to be in your face. These <a href="https://www.reef.com/shop/mens-shoes/ree
    Reef.com
    Today's modern ugly holiday sweaters are designed to be in your face. These ugly Christmas slippers take a more subtle approach. Hope you like people staring at your feet!
  • Cat DNA Test
    Why should DNA tests be limited to humans? The <a href="https://www.basepaws.com" target="_blank">Basepaws DNA test</a> ends
    @peterbald_jungle_cats
    Why should DNA tests be limited to humans? The Basepaws DNA test ends the human-centric bias by giving your cats a chance to explore their genetic roots. Hopefully, you won't have a bunch of unexpected relatives popping out of the woodwork.
  • Dragon Mask
    Face masks are supposed to be utiltarian, but there's no reason they can't be stylish. This <a href="https://xsuit.com/collec
    XSuit.com
    Face masks are supposed to be utiltarian, but there's no reason they can't be stylish. This very expensive dragon face mask will be perfect for the "Game Of Thrones"-loving status seeker in your life.
  • Mega Mouth Lip Reading Game
    <a href="https://www.target.com/p/mega-mouth-the-game-of-reading-lips/-/A-79722287" target="_blank">This is a fun game to pla
    Big G Creative
    This is a fun game to play with the family. But you may have to emphasize that the game is spelled "M-E-G-A" and not "M-A-G-A." Good luck!.
  • Stuffed Plague Doctor
    Teddy bears are OK, but sometimes you just want snuggle with a <a href="https://www.squishable.com/mm5/merchant.mvc?Screen=PR
    Squishable.com
    Teddy bears are OK, but sometimes you just want snuggle with a plague doctor, right? (Please don't tell me I'm wrong.)
  • Neckline Groomer
    Shaving the back of one's neck with a razor is not recommended. But the <a href="https://lvlshaveco.com/" target="_blank">nec
    https://lvlshaveco.com/
    Shaving the back of one's neck with a razor is not recommended. But the neckline groomer attempts to make it easier with a strap that attaches three safety blades to it. Truly cutting edge.
  • LED Smart Mask
    Face masks save lives, but they can make communication difficult. <a href="https://maskmarket.com/shop/led-smart-mask/" targe
    Emily M. Frank for MaskMarket.com
    Face masks save lives, but they can make communication difficult. The Smart Mask tries to remedy that by using LED lights that supposedly mimic facial movements. It's not perfect, but it is perfect for that TikTok video you've been planning.
  • Snowflake Jumpsuit
    Thanks to climate change, it may soon be too hot to wear ugly holiday sweaters in December. The answer? A <a href="https://ww
    Shinesty.com
    Thanks to climate change, it may soon be too hot to wear ugly holiday sweaters in December. The answer? A stylish snowflake jumpsuit!
  • Combination Showerhead/ Musical Speaker
    Used to be that people sang in the shower. But thanks to <a href="https://www.smarthome.kohler.com/smart-shower-speaker-moxie
    Kohler.com
    Used to be that people sang in the shower. But thanks to this showerhead that includes Bluetooth, your shower now sings to you.
  • Fragile Leg Lamp Skater Dress
    Looking for something stylish for the "Christmas Story" fan in your life? This <a href="https://www.shinesty.com/products/the
    Shinesty.com
    Looking for something stylish for the "Christmas Story" fan in your life? This skater dress with "fragile leg lamps" will be treated as a major award, for sure.
  • Sushi Chalk
    I'm sorry, but once you've experienced the joys of making chalk drawings using <a href="https://tweemade.com/collections/shop
    TweeMade.com
    I'm sorry, but once you've experienced the joys of making chalk drawings using chalk shaped like sushi, everything lacks that certain je ne sais quoi. It's a travesty that we've lived so long with, ugh, chalk that looks like chalk.
  • Airgraft Vape App That Tells You How Much You've Smoked
    <a href="https://airgraft.com/us/en/" target="_blank">The Airgraft</a> is a perfect example of technology that serves a purpo
    Airgraft.com
    The Airgraft is a perfect example of technology that serves a purpose we didn't realize was missing. It connects to a phone via Bluetooth and allows a person to see just how big their vape hits were. Previously, people were only able to judge this by the amount of smoke they exhaled. How prehistoric.
  • If You Give A Bunny A Beer
    Although rabbit alcoholism is vastly underreported, <a href="http://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510733954/if-you-give-a-bu
    SkyhorsePublishing.com
    Although rabbit alcoholism is vastly underreported, this book will help families understand the consequences that can flow when a bunny gets that first can of beer. Note: Never give alcohol to actual rabbits.
  • Santa Beard Face Warmer
    <a href="https://beardhead.com/products/santa-beard-head?variant=17977177091" target="_blank">A Santa hat and fake beard</a>
    Beardhead.com
    A Santa hat and fake beard are good things to have this time of year. But typically, those products aren't made for warmth. This version will keep your face warm all winter long, even after your loved ones tell you "Christmas is over."

