It’s safe to say that this year’s Christmas is going to be the weirdest one in memory.

Pandemics have a way of doing that.

Yep, 2020 has been a strange year, one full of twists and turns. It’s a year so bizarre that the holiday gifts should be just as strange.

Many of us are unable to go home for the holidays, so we have to send gifts that convey our heartfelt wishes to friends, family and loved ones.

If it’s the thought that counts, let these wacky holiday gifts say without hesitation: “I think you’re weird.” In a good way, of course!