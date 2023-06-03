28 Weird Father's Day Gifts For That Cheesy Pop Of Yours

Dads come in all shapes and sizes, but they have one thing in common: They are all weird in their own way.
But corporations that need to mass-produce to stay in business can’t necessarily tailor each product to what makes your pop one of a kind.
That means HuffPost Weird News is stepping into the void once again.
We’ve combed the world (did a brief internet search) to find the weirdest gifts you can give to a weird dad.
And, yes, a macaroni-and-cheese robe might seem kinda cheesy, but chances are, so is your Dad.
Combination Tie And Apron
Macaroni-And-Cheese Bathrobe
Chargers That Resemble Spread Ass Cheeks
Suit That Doubles As 3-D Scanner
Nose Hair Removal Kit
Homer Simpson Disappears Into Bushes Sweater
Rolling Stones Keurig Iced Coffee Kit
Godfather-Inspired Italian Foods
Steak Slippers
Candle Shaped Like A Woman's Legs
Floaties That Look Like Formula 1 Racing Vehicles
'Rick And Morty' Ashtray
Cannabis Cocktail Mixers
Weed Wacker For The Face
Robot That Carries Your Stuff
Slot Car Racing Set
Master Crapsman Gift Set
Portable Karaoke Machine
Kiss Cold Gin
Device That Turns Cans Into Cups
AI Camera That Films Your Kid's Sports Highlights So You Don't Have To
Game That Combines Pickleball And Spikeball
LED Lights That Also Repel Mosquitos
Yellowstone Grill Accessory Collection
Robot That Paints Athletic Fields
Darts That Use Suction Cups Rather Than Pointy Tips
Cannabis Booze
Halo Infinite Master Chief Fleece Robe For Adults