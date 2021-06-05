These are crazy times, so shouldn’t your Father’s Day gifts reflect that?

Exactly!

Your pop probably doesn’t need any more ties, tools or “Grumpy Man” T-shirts, but a fishing pole made for cooking weenies over a fire? Absolutely! A collection of rubber ducks made in the image of the “Friends” cast? Shut up and take my money!

Finding weird gifts is hard, even in normal times, and pandemic-related shortages can make shopping even more challenging.

Luckily, HuffPost Weird News is here to help.

Your dad won’t be able to mask his enthusiasm for this year’s weirdest and strangest gifts ― even if he still has to wear a mask.