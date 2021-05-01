Giving a Mother’s Day gift has never been easier this year: Just get fully vaccinated so you can hang out with her without social distancing.

But while that’s a valuable gift that will surely be appreciated, you may want to give the woman who gave you life something ... different.

And that’s what we’re here for. HuffPost Weird News has once again compiled a guide to the year’s weirdest Mother’s Day gifts that will please every kind of weird mom.

If your weird mom wants alcoholic whipped cream, a champagne bottle bong or earrings shaped like mini rolls of toilet paper, we’ve got her covered.