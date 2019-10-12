Halloween can be a weird time if you want to be a weirdo.
No other night promotes weirdness like Oct. 31, so there can be a lot of pressure finding the most outrageous outfits and kooky costumes to wear.
We’ve made it easy for you.
Our guide features the strangest stuff to wear this Halloween, all in various stages of tastelessness.
You don’t have to thank us now, but you’d better not give us Tootsie Rolls if we trick-or-treat at your house.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Weird Halloween Products