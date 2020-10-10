Does the thought of celebrating Halloween in a pandemic seem pretty tricky?
Maybe. But humans are resilient creatures and can find ways to scare up fun, even if the usual costume parties and trick-or-treating are off the table this year.
Though COVID-19 remains a serious concern, HuffPost Weird News can still help you enjoy the holiday.
And we promise: Wear one of the costumes in our Weird Halloween Costume Guide and you will have no problem getting people to socially distance from you.
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Get the latest coronavirus updates here.
- What will life be like once a coronavirus vaccine arrives?
- Everything you need to know about face masks right now.
- What should you still be disinfecting to prevent COVID-19?
- Is it possible you had coronavirus earlier this year?
- Constantly arguing with your partner about coronavirus risks? You are not alone.
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Weird Halloween Costumes 2019