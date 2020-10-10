Does the thought of celebrating Halloween in a pandemic seem pretty tricky?

Maybe. But humans are resilient creatures and can find ways to scare up fun, even if the usual costume parties and trick-or-treating are off the table this year.

Though COVID-19 remains a serious concern, HuffPost Weird News can still help you enjoy the holiday.

And we promise: Wear one of the costumes in our Weird Halloween Costume Guide and you will have no problem getting people to socially distance from you.