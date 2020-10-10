CORONAVIRUS

These Weird Halloween Costumes Are Perfect For Any Pandemic

Sexy plague doctor? Check! Giraffe? Yep! And who wouldn't want to dress up as Joe Exotic?

Does the thought of celebrating Halloween in a pandemic seem pretty tricky?

Maybe. But humans are resilient creatures and can find ways to scare up fun, even if the usual costume parties and trick-or-treating are off the table this year.

Though COVID-19 remains a serious concern, HuffPost Weird News can still help you enjoy the holiday.

And we promise: Wear one of the costumes in our Weird Halloween Costume Guide and you will have no problem getting people to socially distance from you.

Weird Halloween Costumes 2019
