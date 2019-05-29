Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
Join HuffPost Plus
Style & Beauty

How To Wear The 'Weird Jeans' You Keep Seeing All Over The Internet

As Chrissy Teigen recently pointed out, we're in a new era of denim design.

Weird jeans are having a moment. Even Chrissy Teigen thinks so.

Earlier this month, the model, cookbook author and tweeter extraordinaire shared a post on Twitter questioning whether today’s jeans are really for her.

“I am shopping for jeans and I gotta say.... I am worried about the current state of jean design,” she wrote. In a separate tweet, she added: “maybe my jean days have passed. it is time for a new era to enjoy...weird jeans.”

Like Teigen, we’ve noticed a lot of “weird jeans” surfacing in recent years ― zipper butt jeans, plastic kneecap jeans, thong jeans, “invisible jeans” and even more zipper butt jeans ― and the trend doesn’t seem to be disappearing anytime soon. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner were early adopters of the trend.

Gigi Hadid wears detachable jeans by Y/Project in 2017.&nbsp;
Gigi Hadid wears detachable jeans by Y/Project in 2017. 
Kendall Jenner wearing "<a href="https://www.standard.co.uk/fashion/invisible-jeans-going-to-be-2018-s-most-bizarre-summer-trend-a3829996.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">invisible jeans</a>" in Los Angeles in 2017.
Kendall Jenner wearing "invisible jeans" in Los Angeles in 2017.

Among the brands leading this unconventional denim revolution are luxury streetwear labels like Y/Project and Vetements, both of which are on the high-priced end. Y/Project’s jeans tend to sell for $300 and over, while one pair of Vetements jeans, made in collaboration with Levi’s, sold for $1,700.

It’s easy to find out-of-the-ordinary jeans pretty much anywhere these days, including at fast fashion retailers like Topshop, which has contributed clear jeans to the mix.

Here are just a few examples:

Left: <a href="https://www.openingceremony.com/womens/diesel-red-tag-x-shayne-oliver/ultimate-wide-leg-jean-ST209035.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Diesel Red Tag x Shayne Oliver jeans</a>, $155; right: <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/bdg-faust-two-tone-jogger-jean" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">BDG two-tone jogger jeans</a>, $69.
Left: Diesel Red Tag x Shayne Oliver jeans, $155; right: BDG two-tone jogger jeans, $69.
Left: <a href="https://us.topshop.com/en/tsus/product/jeans-6877061/shop-all-jeans-6906725/bleach-chain-mom-jeans-8029829" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Topshop bleach chain mom jeans</a>, $70; right: <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/ca/shopping/women/yproject-two-tone-reconstructed-jeans-item-13861691.aspx?storeid=9838" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Y/Project two-tone reconstructed jeans</a>, $658.
Left: Topshop bleach chain mom jeans, $70; right: Y/Project two-tone reconstructed jeans, $658.
Left: <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/ca/shopping/women/yproject-pop-up-denim-shorts-item-13985536.aspx?storeid=9766" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Y/Project pop-up denim shorts</a>, $804; right: <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/ca/shopping/women/yproject-deconstructed-skirt-jeans-item-13933815.aspx?storeid=9671" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Y/Project deconstructed skirt jeans</a>, $550.
Left: Y/Project pop-up denim shorts, $804; right: Y/Project deconstructed skirt jeans, $550.
Left: <a href="https://www.openingceremony.com/womens/diesel-red-tag-by-glenn-martens/high-waist-straight-jeans-w_-side-snap-ST211539.html?gender=w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Diesel Red Tag by Glenn Martens side-snap high-waist jeans</a>, $248; right: <a href="https://www.openingceremony.com/womens/diesel-red-tag-x-shayne-oliver/embedded-belt-jean-ST209029.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Diesel Red Tag X Shayne Oliver embedded belt jean</a>, $123.
Left: Diesel Red Tag by Glenn Martens side-snap high-waist jeans, $248; right: Diesel Red Tag X Shayne Oliver embedded belt jean, $123.
Left: <a href="https://www.fashionnova.com/collections/new-arrivals-jeans/products/matter-a-fact-distressed-cargo-jeans-dark-denim-1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Matter A Fact distressed cargo jeans</a>, $54.99; right: <a href="https://www.fashionnova.com/products/wild-thang-lace-up-pants-light-blue-wash" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Wild Thang lace up pants</a>, $32.98.
Left: Matter A Fact distressed cargo jeans, $54.99; right: Wild Thang lace up pants, $32.98.

Most of those styles are admittedly out there and not necessarily wearable for most people, especially for everyday activities. They’re also not the type of jeans that will stand the test of time and become classics in your closet 10 years down the road (we’d give them a couple years, IF that).

But there is something to be said for trying denim styles that are a little more out of the box. A unique pair of jeans can definitely show off your personality and make a simple outfit look anything but basic (see: Gigi Hadid in the photo above).

And they don’t always have to be so different. For example, you could always try a pair of pastel jeans in place of dressier trousers for a similarly fun but casual vibe, or maybe you go for something two-toned but still in the blue family for added interest. Printed or striped jeans are also an option, especially for those who prefer easing into a trend rather than diving in headfirst.

Below, check out some jeans that offer a subtler touch of trendiness to your wardrobe.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Topshop Colorblock Jeans
Topshop
Get the Topshop colorblock jeans for $80.
Le Palazzo Multipanel
Frame
Get the Le Palazzo multipanel jeans for $120.
Weekday Beat Super Wide-Leg Jeans
ASOS
Get the Weekday beat super wide-leg jeans in bright blue for $64.
BDG High-Rise Mom Jean In Black + White Stripe
Urban Outfitters
Get the BDG high-rise mom jean for $59.
Amo Denim Bella Crop-Flare Released Hem Jeans
Harrod's
Get the Amo Denim Bella crop-flare released hem jeans for $284.15.
Levi's 501 Skinny Selvedge Jeans
Levi's
Get the Levi's 501 skinny selvedge jeans for $198.
Topshop Pleat Tie Wide-Leg Jeans
Topshop
Get the Topshop pleat tie wide-leg jeans for $80.
BDG High-Rise Wide-Leg Jean In Text Print
Urban Outfitters
Get the BDG high-rise wide-leg jean in text print for $79.
Tibi Wide-Leg Crop Denim Pants
Nordstrom
Get he Tibi wide-leg crop denim pants for $157.98.
How To Wear Neon
FashionChrissy Teigengigi hadidjeansdenim