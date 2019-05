26 Weird Mother's Day Gifts Better Than What You're Planning To Give Her

Scenes from a joyous Mother's Day:You: "Mom, I love you so much that I decided to get you a big giant fake diamond ."Mom: "You shouldn't have."You: "I know, but you've always been there for me and I couldn't think of any better way to express it than with a big giant fake diamond that won't fit comfortably on a ring or a necklace."Mom: "You shouldn't have."You: "Oh, you're so sweet. But you deserve something as cool as a big giant fake diamond just because."Mom: "You shouldn't have."