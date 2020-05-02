These Weird Gifts Are Perfect For The Weirdest Mother's Day Ever

It’s not easy to celebrate Mother’s Day during a pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try.

Your mother gave you life — and while stay-home orders may keep you from seeing her in person, you can still show her that you’re thinking of her.

Meanwhile, she can wonder what you were thinking when you gave her that wearable reproduction of Kim Kardashian’s butt.

In that case, social distancing may not be a bad thing.